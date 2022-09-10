ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashland 41, North Eugene 38

Banks 20, Tillamook 12

Bend 39, North Medford 7

Bonanza 38, Alsea 6

Camas Valley 42, Mohawk 0

Cascade 30, Marshfield 6

Cascade Christian 55, Sutherlin 6

Central 45, Corvallis 0

Clackamas 34, Sherwood 25

Cleveland 24, South Eugene 3

Colton 28, Bandon 21

Coquille 48, Phoenix 0

Culver 48, Irrigon 20

Dallas 33, McKay 21

Dayton 40, La Pine 6

Echo 47, Pine Eagle 0

Elgin 52, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 0

Enterprise 28, Imbler 18

Estacada 48, Scappoose 19

Gladstone 33, Stayton 26

Glencoe 41, Hillsboro 18

Gold Beach 38, Nestucca 14

Grants Pass 35, Caldera 0

Gresham 54, McDaniel 0

Harrisburg 47, Corbett 0

Henley 35, Crater 0

Hidden Valley 54, Newport 0

Homedale, Idaho 41, Baker 7

Hood River 38, The Dalles 12

Jesuit 35, Lakeridge 6

Joseph 32, Harper 12

Junction City 43, Crook County 36

Kennedy 24, Siuslaw 0

Klamath 46, Burns 30

La Grande 62, Ontario 30

Lake Oswego 14, West Salem 0

Marist 41, Springfield 20

Mark Morris, Wash. 28, Astoria 6

Mazama 48, Eagle Point 27

McMinnville 42, Forest Grove 0

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 34, Prairie City 18

Monroe 46, Rogue River 14

Mountain View 16, Churchill 6

Mountainside 21, Barlow 20

North Bend 27, Willamette 20

North Douglas 20, Central Linn 12

North Salem 46, David Douglas 0

Nyssa 28, Caldwell, Idaho 20

Oak Ridge, Calif. 63, Silverton 0

Pendleton 27, Redmond 20

Perrydale 62, Crosspoint Christian 30

Powder Valley 64, Union 20

Powers 20, Eddyville 0

Putnam 48, Philomath 19

Rainier 48, Jefferson 16

Regis 39, Grant Union 0

Reynolds 13, Roosevelt 7

Richland, Wash. 48, Hermiston 7

Ridgeview 62, Centennial 6

Santiam Christian 40, Creswell 0

Seaside 37, La Salle 0

South Albany 42, Crescent Valley 8

South Medford 21, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 7

South Salem 42, Sunset 7

South Umpqua 61, Douglas 6

Sprague 56, Beaverton 14

St. John Bosco, Calif. 49, Central Catholic 0

St. Mary’s 35, North Valley 14

St. Paul 45, Santiam 6

Stanfield 47, McLoughlin 8

Summit 48, Thurston 10

Sweet Home 49, Molalla 14

Taft 21, Blanchet Catholic 0

Triangle Lake 44, Elkton 18

Umatilla 46, Gaston 6

Vale 41, New Plymouth, Idaho 14

Vernonia 42, Riverside 14

Warrenton 27, Heppner 0

West Albany 22, Lebanon 16

Weston-McEwen 24, Oakland 16

Willamina 63, Sheridan 6

Wilsonville 49, Westview 39

Woodburn 35, St. Helens 6

Yoncalla 20, Central Linn 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gilchrist vs. Jewell, ccd.

Glide vs. Lowell, ccd.

Illinois Valley vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Roseburg vs. Nelson, ccd.

Sherman vs. Wallowa, ccd.

Toledo vs. Knappa, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Sandy Post

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17

Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 11-17. SUNDAY, SEPT. 11 No events. MONDAY, SEPT. 12 Volleyball Stayton def. Estacada 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20) Roosevelt def. Jefferson 3-2 McDaniel def. Lincoln 3-2 Franklin def. Benson 3-0 Wells def. Grant 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19) Oregon City def. St. Mary's 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7) Valley Catholic def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10) Vernonia def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23) Catlin Gabel def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-20) Knappa def. Portland Christian 3-0 (24-26, 25-18, 25-23,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Prep scores and schedules (Sept. 13-19)

Here you'll find Washington and Columbia County high school scores and schedules for the week.Washington/Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Sept. 13-19) Tuesday, Sept. 13 Volleyball Sunset 3, Southridge 0 (25-3, 25-10, 25-10) Mountainside 3, Beaverton 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) Jesuit 3, Aloha 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-12) Sherwood 3, Glencoe 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-12) Newberg 3, Liberty 1 (23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18) Forest Grove 3, Century 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-20) Parkrose 3, Hillsboro 1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13) Yamhill-Carlton 3, Banks 1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14) Girls Soccer Oregon City 4, Liberty 0 Glencoe 1, McDaniel 1 South Salem 2,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
KVAL

South Eugene girls play inspired soccer in win over Willamette

EUGENE, Ore. — Sometimes a sporting event is about so much more than sports. Recently, a member of the South Eugene girls soccer team, Lyla Lauderbach, passed away. Now, the team is dedicating their season to her memory. Tuesday, the Axe faced Willamette. The Wolverines showed their support by...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
KCBY

Prefontaine Memorial Run makes 41st return to Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — Runners on the South Coast are getting ready for Coos Bay's race honoring track and field legend Steve Prefontaine. The 41st Prefontaine Memorial run takes place this Saturday where athletes will follow in the footsteps of the Olympian. The event features a 5K high school...
COOS BAY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Culver tops 2A power rankings

Bulldogs beats Willamina in a thrilling five-setter; face Salem Academy Sept. 13Heading into Monday's league opener against Willamina, the Culver Bulldogs were number one in the OSAA power rankings, while Willamina was third. The Culver home match lived up to its billing as the two powerhouses slugged it out with Culver taking the victory in a five-set thriller. "It's always really fun and your adrenaline is just going up when you are in a match like that," said Culver senior middle blocker Hensley Wachter following the match. "It's such an amazing feeling." Playing tough defense, the Bulldogs were able to...
CULVER, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy