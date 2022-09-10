Friday’s Scores

Bulldogs beats Willamina in a thrilling five-setter; face Salem Academy Sept. 13Heading into Monday's league opener against Willamina, the Culver Bulldogs were number one in the OSAA power rankings, while Willamina was third. The Culver home match lived up to its billing as the two powerhouses slugged it out with Culver taking the victory in a five-set thriller. "It's always really fun and your adrenaline is just going up when you are in a match like that," said Culver senior middle blocker Hensley Wachter following the match. "It's such an amazing feeling." Playing tough defense, the Bulldogs were able to...

