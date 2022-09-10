Read full article on original website
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Nearly 30% of metro Phoenix's heat-related deaths occur in manufactured homes
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Maricopa County Public Health has numbers showing that 29% of indoor deaths happened in manufactured housing...
azbigmedia.com
PetSmart Veterinary Services opens its 1st Arizona location
PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS) announced the opening of its first veterinarian hospital location this month following a recent launch of the new independent, franchise business ownership model. Veterinarians’ dreams of owning and operating their own business are now becoming a reality with the first hospital opening in a Peoria. PVS anticipates the opening of several veterinary hospitals over the next few months in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Currently, nearly 750 PetSmart stores are home to a veterinary hospital, with that number set to grow as more PVS locations open.
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
ABC 15 News
Valley mom's business thriving with help from Unlimited Potential
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off this week, ABC15 is taking a closer look at the many contributions the Hispanic community makes in our state. When it comes to education, it's not just back-to-school for kids - a Valley-based organization is helping adults achieve their dreams and proving to them it's never too late.
‘Belly Kitchen & Bar’ opens at the Epicenter in Gilbert
Belly Kitchen & Bar-known for its “confluence of Vietnamese, Thai & Japanese”- will now share its flavors in Gilbert! Michael Babcock, Co-Founder at Instrumental Hospitality, tells us what to expect.
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November
PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
azbex.com
Retail Center Planned for Morrison Ranch
A new retail center may be going up in Gilbert’s Morrison Ranch community. Fred Meyer Stores, Inc. paid $4.6M in August of 2016 for a 21-acre property at the NEC of Power and Elliot roads. Fred Meyer is an affiliate of Kroger Company, the parent company of Fry’s Food Stores.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix council rolls out Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan
A comprehensive Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan was unanimously approved by Phoenix city council, along with an allocation of $10 million in annual funding for its implementation, during the Sept. 7 meeting. Traffic fatalities have increased in Phoenix over many years, and the Road Safety Action Plan creates a...
ABC 15 News
Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley
PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
ABC 15 News
'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors
MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Young hiker dies, 5 others rescued from heat exhaustion
One hiker, identified as 32-year old Evan Dishion, died and five others were rescued from the Spur Cross Trail after suffering heat exhaustion Monday, Sept. 5. According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, who joined the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Daisy Mountain and Phoenix Fire in the rescue, the hikers “had run out of water and had gotten lost on the trails.”
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
A new gourmet grocery store opens in Scottsdale, Arizona
Gastromé Market, a gourmet grocery featuring wines, cheeses and handcrafted items from local purveyors, opened its doors Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 5,000-square-foot store is located at 7704 E Doubletree Ranch Road, Unit 140, in Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch, and features a wide variety of high-end offerings for food-and-wine lovers. A restaurant area led by Chef Christopher Brugman will open in October, Gastromé Market posted on Instagram.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.398 Million Mediterranean Estate with over 14,000 SF of Resort Like Living in Mesa is A Truly Entertainer’s Dream
The Estate in Mesa, a an entertainer’s dream designed for resort-like living with over 14,000 square feet of pure luxury offering a lush formally landscaped sanctuary and countless amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1550 N 40th St UNIT 14, Mesa, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Day (Phone: 480-415-7616) at Keller Williams Realty East Valley for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mesa.
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
AZFamily
Why so many school threats? Phoenix counselor says kids need boundaries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From a fourth grader bringing a loaded gun to Legacy School in Queen Creek last month to the on-campus fight at Central High School on Friday, and then a Surprise 11-year-old accused of threatening to do the same on Monday, we’ve seen a number of school violence scares in recent days.
phoenixmag.com
3 Familiar Shopping Centers Getting Future Facelifts
Familiar shopping complexes are getting new looks in the coming months. After a teardown, a new “PV” is coming in 2024. It will feature retail, restaurants, housing and a Harkins Theatre in a mixed-use complex. reddevelopment.com/pvphx. Arizona Center. A new AC Hotel and residential tower have gone up...
fox10phoenix.com
Inflation Reduction Act impact on Phoenix: Will it actually help struggling households?
PHOENIX - The White House is positive about its plan to fight inflation through the Inflation Reduction Act, but it's a message that's a tough sell for many in Phoenix. St. Marys Food Bank is certainly feeling the effects of inflation while dealing with the highest demand for their services ever. They're seeing more clients than they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
'We need support directly from the community': Valley animal shelters reach 'crisis' point
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control say it's facing a capacity "crisis" and is asking the community to help curb the number of animals being brought to its shelters. Earlier this week, the county reported housing 855 animals in 755 kennels, meaning many dogs were having to...
