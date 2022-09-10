ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pJp0_0hphMnIN00
1 of 8

SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s four home runs and the World Series champion Braves grabbed sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Robbie Grossman, Travis d’Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris II also went deep for the streaking Braves, who won their eighth straight and finally jumped a half-game ahead of the Mets in the NL East after chasing them for five months. New York lost 6-3 at Miami earlier in the night.

“That’s why we’re playing these games: trying to win the division,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s our goal. When we left spring training, our No. 1 goal was to win the division. I think they’ve been great in their approach and how they come to work.”

Atlanta was seven games back on Aug. 8 and 10 1/2 behind on June 1. The only previous day this season the Mets did not hold at least a share of the division lead was April 11.

“It shows how dedicated we are to winning and how much we want to win,” Harris said. “We were down 10 games at one point and now we’re leading the East. That was our main goal. We got to it and now we’re just trying to keep it.”

Carlos Santana homered twice for the Mariners, and J.P. Crawford also connected.

Braves starter Charlie Morton (8-5) allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings. Grossman had three hits and two RBIs.

“I can’t say enough about (Grossman) — just the professional he is, how he shows up every day and he’s ready to go,” Snitker said. “Even if he’s not in the starting lineup, he’s always ready. We’ve been very fortunate this year that those guys at the back end of the lineup have done a lot of damage for us.”

Swanson gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run homer off Robbie Ray (12-9), who gave up four runs in five innings.

After a walk to Jesse Winker in the second, Santana tied it with a home run.

Atlanta reclaimed the lead in the fourth when Harris led off with a double and scored on Grossman’s single.

A two-out homer by d’Arnaud in the fifth made it 4-2. Crawford answered with a solo shot in the bottom half, his first home run since June 1.

Harris and Grossman both homered in the sixth to make it 6-3.

“It was the night of the home run, I guess,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “They hit one more than we did. The ball was getting out of here tonight.”

Santana hit his second home run of the game and 14th of the season in the seventh. Seattle then had runners on first and second with two outs, but A.J. Minter struck out Ty France to end the inning.

Raisel Iglesias struck out three in a hitless eighth and Kenley Jansen whiffed two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 33rd save.

Seattle has lost three of four but is four games ahead of Baltimore for the final American League wild card.

“Carlos kept us in the game,” Servais said. “Carlos had really good at-bats tonight when we needed it. It’s hard to string a lot of hits together against a guy like (Morton), so you’re going to have to hit the long ball, and we did. We were right there in the ballgame.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Mariners placed utility player Dylan Moore (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Aug. 30. Servais said Friday that Moore is “feeling better,” but not doing much rotational work or swinging a bat yet. “We’ll find out in the next couple of days where he’s at,” Servais said. “He’s a nice weapon to have. We’ve missed him. We’ll know more once we get through the weekend.”

Braves: LHP Max Fried (13-5, 2.48 ERA) starts the middle game of the interleague series Saturday. He pitched five scoreless innings before a rain delay Sunday during Atlanta’s win over Miami.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (6-3, 3.15) will take the mound. Kirby was the AL rookie of the month for August after going 4-0 in five starts with a 2.15 ERA.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Austin Nola absent for Padres Wednesday afternoon

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners. Jorge Alfaro will catch for Mike Clevinger and hit ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres’ implied total (3.40) is fifth-lowest in the majors...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider not the first Braves to be No. 1 and 2 in ROY race

The Braves have faltered in recent days, dropping two out of three games to the Mariners and falling 1.5 games behind the division-leading Mets. But the club still can make up ground in the NL East, partly due to the outstanding rookie class of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, and Vaughn Grissom, as the first two lead the National League Rookie of the Year race. Interestingly enough, it’s actually not the first pair of Braves rookies to be No. 1 and 2 in the ROY race, as Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman did the same in 2011.
MLB
Yardbarker

FanGraphs doesn’t like the Braves chances in the NL East with 22 games left

The Braves took a gut punch yesterday afternoon. After clawing their way back from four runs down with a five-run ninth inning, Kenley Jansen couldn’t shut the door, giving up two solo home runs to Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez. It’s only one game, but after the Mets won earlier in the day, it felt like a lot more than that. FanGraphs seems to think so as well; they don’t have much faith in the Braves turning this around again and passing the Mets.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Associated Press

Lions aim to keep fans, Commanders trying to get them back

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Field was filled to the brim with fired-up fans, whipped up into a hopeful frenzy in part by HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” when the Detroit Lions kicked off their season. Detroit’s strong start against Philadelphia made the indoor stadium arguably as loud as it has been since opening two decades ago. It didn’t take long, though, for the long-suffering followers of the franchise to witness the physical and mental ineptitude they’ve grown accustomed to over the last several decades in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles. The NFL gave the Lions two straight home games to open the season for the first time since 1997, and coach Dan Campbell knows they have to make the most of the opportunity against the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday to earn continued support from fans.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers sitting Wednesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Austin Hays will move to left field in place of Stowers and lead off the order. Anthony Santander will be in the other corner of the outfield and bat out of the cleanup spot. Jesus Aguilar will replace Stowers in the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Rodríguez makes more history as Mariners top Padres 6-1

SEATTLE -- — Julio Rodríguez stood on second base having checked another box on a growing list of accomplishments that are only strengthening an already robust case for rookie of the year. At this point, it seems like almost a daily occurrence for the 21-year-old to come up...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Scott Servais
Person
George Kirby
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Dylan Moore
Yardbarker

Predicting the Braves playoff roster (2.0)

Following their heartbreaking loss to the Mariners on Sunday, the Braves trail the Mets by 1.5 games in the NL East. It’s going to come down to the wire, but regardless of whether Atlanta wins the division, they will be in the playoffs. So we are back with my second edition of the Braves’ potential playoff roster, and there are a couple of significant changes this week.
MLB
The Associated Press

Braves' run reminiscent of '93 - but stakes are different

Atlanta finally passed the New York Mets — then the Braves ran into their mirror image from the American League. That would be the Seattle Mariners, who took two of three from the Braves and are 50-22 in their last 72 games. Atlanta has played at an even better clip, going 64-26 since the start of June. That helped the Braves erase a 10 1/2-game deficit in the NL East, even though the first-place Mets never played all that badly. Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of New York when it won the opener of its series in Seattle on Friday night, but now the Braves trail by 1 1/2 games after a wild finish Sunday. Atlanta scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead, only for Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez to hit solo homers in the bottom half for an 8-7 Seattle victory. The Mariners are closing in on their first postseason appearance since 2001. The Braves are trying to defend the World Series title they won last year. The race atop the NL East is starting to resemble another famous one involving Atlanta — from the NL West in 1993.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mets
The Associated Press

Seahawks' Jamal Adams seeking options for his latest injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is still deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opener against Denver. Carroll said Wednesday Adams wasn’t being placed on injured reserve and was seeking additional opinions after getting hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win. “He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.” Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

New-look Colts get another shot at ending road skid to Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Despite penalties, blown coverages, dropped passes, red-zone failures, third-down woes and a late turnover, the Jacksonville Jaguars found progress and potential in their season-opening loss at Washington. Maybe it’s reality for a promising team or maybe it’s misguided optimism stemming from a new head coach, a new staff and new players in every direction. Either way, the Jags (0-1) should have a better gauge when they host AFC South rival Indianapolis (0-0-1) on Sunday. The Colts, coming off a disheartening tie at Houston that cost kicker Rodrigo Blankenship his job, are widely considered the team to beat in the division and have spent the last eight months waiting for this rematch. Jacksonville knocked Indy out of the playoffs in the 2021 season finale, a 26-11 drubbing that prompted the Colts to change quarterbacks in the offseason. It was Jacksonville’s seventh consecutive home win in the series, a head-scratching skid for the Colts that they insist is more of a fluke than a fundamental flaw in how the teams stack up at TIAA Bank Field.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy