Canby/Molalla College Life

A look at student academic achievement for those men and women from the Canby and Molalla areas at college

Canby's Oldenkamp earns doctorate from Texas

Heidi Oldenkamp, a 2013 graduate of Canby High School, graduated with a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in May.

Her research focused on developing delivery platforms for protein drugs, such as those used to treat autoimmune diseases. She was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship in 2019 and a P.E.O. Scholar Award in 2021. Before her doctoral studies, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in bioengineering in 2017 from Oregon State University.

Mulino student makes SCC honor roll

Luke VanSmoorenburg of Mulino has earned a place on the Spokane Community College honor roll for winter quarter 2022.

Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.

Local students named to EOU honors list

Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

Dundee: Nicholas Vece.

Newberg: Daniel Fuchs, Brooke Hansen, Alexander Warnock.

Three Molalla students make SNHU president's list

The following students were named to the winter 2022 president's list for Southern New Hampshire University.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Molalla: Autumn Youngberg, Dovina Wright and Wendi Salter.

Canby students inducted into PSU honor society

Portland State University students and Canby residents Larissa Brown and Magdalena Espinoza recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

