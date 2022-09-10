ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby/Molalla College Life

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 5 days ago
A look at student academic achievement for those men and women from the Canby and Molalla areas at college

Canby's Oldenkamp earns doctorate from Texas

Heidi Oldenkamp, a 2013 graduate of Canby High School, graduated with a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in May.

Her research focused on developing delivery platforms for protein drugs, such as those used to treat autoimmune diseases. She was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship in 2019 and a P.E.O. Scholar Award in 2021. Before her doctoral studies, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in bioengineering in 2017 from Oregon State University.

Mulino student makes SCC honor roll

Luke VanSmoorenburg of Mulino has earned a place on the Spokane Community College honor roll for winter quarter 2022.

Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hphL3w700

Local students named to EOU honors list

Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

Dundee: Nicholas Vece.

Newberg: Daniel Fuchs, Brooke Hansen, Alexander Warnock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erE8J_0hphL3w700

Three Molalla students make SNHU president's list

The following students were named to the winter 2022 president's list for Southern New Hampshire University.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Molalla: Autumn Youngberg, Dovina Wright and Wendi Salter.

Canby students inducted into PSU honor society

Portland State University students and Canby residents Larissa Brown and Magdalena Espinoza recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Mollala Pioneer

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County: Older adults can tackle social isolation

Rod Cook: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month provides opportunity to remind citizens that help is available.September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and I would like to invite you to reach out and connect with older adults in your family and your community. Older adults in our county are at higher risk of dying from suicide than any other age group, and connection is an essential protective factor. There is obviously a lot going on in our lives as we age. Life-changing transitions like retirement, losing a driver's license or moving out of a longtime home can hit older adults hard. Despite...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla election lineup is set

Four candidates will vie for the three open city council seats, psilocybin ban in city also on the ballotFrom four, there must be three. That will be the riddle that Molalla residents will have to solve during this year's General Election Nov. 8. There are three Molalla City Council seats that are open this election and there are four candidates looking to snag one of them. The top three vote-getters in the election will earn the seats. The positions for councilors Leota Childress, Elizabeth Klein and Terry Shankle expire on Dec. 31, 2022. Vying for those open seats will be Rae Botsford, Leota Childress, Tommy Luttress and Terry Shankle will tangle in November. Additionally, the City of Molalla will be presenting a ballot measure that would prohibit psilocybin-related business within the city. Local ballots will go into the mail on Oct. 19. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Colton Corner

Kids, parents dial into first day of school at Colton Elementary as another school year commencesBy Cindy Fama By 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 6, the school buses were heading into the Colton Elementary School (CES) parking lot for the first day of school. Parents were driving up the access road to drop off their children and to take a photo as the kids headed to the covered area in front of the school to meet their teachers and gather into their classes before they entered the school to start the new school year. The students were excited to see their...
COLTON, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla woman's pageant experience offers hope to others

Kayla Gathright discovers being 'authentically yourself' on stage is freeing and empowering to other womenFor a Molalla woman, the world of pageants represented a chance to change people's perceptions about what they entail and open doors to other women who may be waiting outside. Kayla Gathright, a U.S. Navy reservist, found just that opportunity through the Mrs. America pageant system and will continue it as the 2022 Miss Oregon for America Strong winner. The world of pageants, and the title she recently received, provide a path she's anxious to walk as an example to other women. "Two really good friends,...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Opinion: Clackamas County courthouse deal is bad for us

Steven F. Cade: Our tax dollars on this project will be exported to Canadian hedge fund.Am I the only one who thinks the new courthouse deal is bad? Clackamas County is paying $313 million for a four-story 215,000-square-foot building on suburban greenfield land the county already owns, with pre-existing utility infrastructure and planning. By contrast, Multnomah County paid $324 million on its recently completed (about two years ago) urban, river-shore 17-story 464,700-square-foot courthouse, which required demolition, excavation, a lengthy permitting process and significant utility upgrades. That is, Clackamas County is getting 46% of the building at 96% of the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Canby & Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in the coming weeksCanby Legion Auxiliary sets fundraising breakfasts The Canby American Legion Auxiliary will hold a breakfast fundraiser each Sunday. The breakfast includes bacon, sausage and chicken fried steak, as well as eggs cooked to order, hash browns, pancakes, English muffins, biscuits and gravy or just biscuits. Beverage choices are coffee, milk or juice. Breakfast runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and costs $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. The Legion Post is at 424 N.W. 1st Ave., but...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds

Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla River area cleanup planned

Volunteers sought to help rid area of trash along popular watershed on Sept. 17.Use along the Molalla River Corridor has increased as the worries of the pandemic have eased, but with that use come issues. And it is those issues that Molalla River Watch will be helping to alleviate during its annual cleanup project on Sept. 17. The Molalla River Cleanup & Enhancement, put on jointly by Molalla River Watch and SOLVE, will begin at 9 a.m. at Feyrer Park in Molalla. From there, volunteers will disperse to various projects along the corridor, including trail clearing, garbage pickup...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Milo McIver State Park fire out, but evacuation orders remain

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada. Evacuation orders near this fire were lifted Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11. Read more here. UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of an estimated 25-acre wildfire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver State Park-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. Evacuation...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

PGE says power could be restored by Saturday night

Some 30,000 customers are currently without power as a result of shutoffs intended to reduce fire risk.After shutting off power to about 30,000 residential and commercial customers in its service territory, Portland General Electric said Friday, Sept. 9, that it may be able to restore power as soon as Saturday night, Sept. 10. Banks, Gaston, Portland's West Hills, and parts of the Mount Hood foothills and the Columbia River Gorge are among the places where at least some homes and businesses are dark as of Friday afternoon. PGE has designated 10 areas where it will conduct what are called public...
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers

Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas Education Service District to host career fair

Learn more about making a difference for kids in Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts.Clackamas Education Service District will host a Student Support Career Fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Clackamas ESD's administrative office, 13455 S.E. 97th Ave. The event is an opportunity to learn about student support staff jobs at school districts across Clackamas County — all in one place. Job-seekers will learn more about making a difference for kids and doing meaningful work in schools at Clackamas ESD and the Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County NAMI: Bullies are back-to-school too

Bart Brewer: Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also cause mental harm.It's back-to-school time and along with school supplies and other preparations, something that parents and educators should have in mind is bullying. One out of every five kids has reported being bullied, with the real number likely being higher than that. Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also bring real mental harm. In simple terms, bullying is any repeatable action that seeks to harm, intimidate or coerce the target. One of the key elements here...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger continues Saturday

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine plans 5K benefit race

Scheduled for in-person participation on Sept. 25 at Clackamas Community College, a virtual option is also available.Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine invites participants to register for its second annual 5K Run, Walk or Roll for Healthcare. The race is scheduled for in-person participation on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Clackamas Community College's Oregon City Campus near Clairmont Hall. The race is open to participants of all abilities and ages and has a virtual option so participants from across the country can run, walk or roll the 5K. The event costs $35 per person, and participants receive a free T-shirt with registration. Proceeds...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla Elementary welcomes new principal

Lester Womack III says becoming an educator was the 'best decision' of his life. A new principal will welcome students on the first day of school at Molalla Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Lester Womack III was unanimously chosen to lead Molalla Elementary by both parents and the district's interview committee, school officials said. "Lester is a master teacher with deep experience in elementary teaching. He has served in many roles in the public school environment from behavioral specialist to language development specialist, instructional coach to elementary teacher and associate principal," said Molalla River School District...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

