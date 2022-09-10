SEATTLE — The trick to making it to the season opener was to have two surgeries. Randy Gregory had offseason surgeries to his shoulder and knee. The outside linebacker started for the Broncos in their season-opener here Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. KJ Hamler is coming off surgeries to his knee and hip. The speedy third-year receiver also made it back in time to play in the opener.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO