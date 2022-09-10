Read full article on original website
Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/13/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
CU soccer star Civana Kuhlmann gets second chance with the sport that hurt her
BOULDER, Colo. — The long and painful road to recovery was the same road that led Civana Kuhlmann back home. "I think deep down, I always knew I'd play again, because I wouldn't allow it to be any other way," she said. The newest Colorado Buffalo soccer star is...
Drew Litton draws 7 cartoons after Broncos' loss to Seahawks
DENVER — The new era of Denver Broncos football did not go the way we had hoped. Down one point with one minute to go in their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the Broncos opted to attempt a 64-year field goal which was no good. Broncos...
Climber dies in fall in Colorado mountains
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A climber from Boulder died in a fall in Clear Creek County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they got the call just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The climber fell about 100 feet off the Black Wall, a popular rock climbing area north of Mount Spalding.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
Walton, Penners attend first game as Broncos owners
SEATTLE — Among other things $4.65 billion buys an NFL ownership group is a chance to stand on the team sidelines during pregame warmups. Greg Penner, an owner and the team CEO, said he was excited, and even a little nervous. Who wouldn't be?. Rob Walton, the Broncos' new...
Aurora Public Schools to build new P-8 school in west Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is building a new P-8 school in one of the oldest parts of the city. The new and yet-to-be-named school will be built on the site of the former Lyn Knoll Elementary. APS said the school will serve students in preschool through...
Meet the crew planting trees in Denver neighborhoods
DENVER — Denver has big goals of planting tens of thousands of trees over the next few years to meet their climate goals. But they're about 200 workers short to get it done. The Park People started a pre-apprenticeship program to start to fill the gap. Here are the stories of the first Treeforce crew, all hired after being incarcerated.
Rapids 2 defeat Dynamo 2 in final 2022 home game
DENVER — The Rapids 2 won its final home game of the 2022 season. The Colorado Rapids 2 defeated Houston Dynamo 2 in 1-0 victory Sunday night at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Rapids 2 midfielder Philip Mayaka scored the night's lone goal in the 88th minute off...
Mom, 2 kids missing in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — A search is underway in Boulder for a missing mother and her two young children who have not been seen in at least 12 hours, according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department (BPD). At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home...
Revenge on his mind? Russell Wilson to face Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'
SEATTLE — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle as the Broncos face the Seahawks on Monday night to open the season. Wilson spent 10 seasons as Seattle's starting quarterback before being traded this offseason to the Broncos. Wilson's debut in Denver is also the debut of new head coach Nathanial Hackett.
'Let's ride': Denver mayor issues Orange Monday proclamation
DENVER — For the first time in 247 days, it's game day in Broncos Country. As a new era of Denver Broncos football begins Monday night in Seattle, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed the day "Orange Monday." In the proclamation, Hancock encourages all citizens of Broncos Country to...
Mile High Mania: Share your Broncos photos with 9NEWS
COLORADO, USA — The Orange Crush. The Drive. The Mile High Salute. Let's Ride. With a new quarterback, coach and owner, what will be the next moment of Mile High Magic?. Orange and blue fever is quickly spreading as a new era in Broncos Country begins. We want to see your photos that share your Denver Broncos pride.
Geno Smith, Seahawks defeat Russell Wilson's Broncos, 17-16
SEATTLE — Having bled roughly 2 minutes off the clock while going roughly 20 yards, Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense reached the 2-minute warning. This is why the Broncos paid such a huge price to make Wilson their quarterback. He had been a 10-year starter, and a 9-time Pro Bowler, for the other team, the Seattle Seahawks.
Avalanche sign former Pittsburgh Penguins forward
DENVER — Free agent forward Evan Rodrigues has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Rodrigues set career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) last season in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 29-year-old has 53 goals and 76 assists in 316 career NHL...
Broncos notes: Gregory, Hamler make it to Game 1 but Turner needs more time
SEATTLE — The trick to making it to the season opener was to have two surgeries. Randy Gregory had offseason surgeries to his shoulder and knee. The outside linebacker started for the Broncos in their season-opener here Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. KJ Hamler is coming off surgeries to his knee and hip. The speedy third-year receiver also made it back in time to play in the opener.
Meet Cherry Creek School District's 1st therapy dog
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A 9-week-old black Labrador puppy named Riley is the first-ever therapy dog in Cherry Creek School District. Riley was sworn into the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) by Sheriff Tyler Brown during a ceremony Monday morning. Teamed with School Resource Officer Deputy Adam Nardi, Riley will...
Colorado Board of Education restores Adams 14 accreditation
COMMERCE CITY, Colo — The Colorado Board of Education said Wednesday it voted to restore accreditation to the Adams 14 School District due to confusion that has led to difficulty hiring teachers. The state removed Adams 14's accreditation in May after the district recorded the lowest ratings in the...
Mountain fire danger on the rise as summer ends
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — At Summit Fire and EMS Station 12, wildland fire coordinator Kyle Iseminger and other firefighters are getting ready for the fall season by preparing for wildfires. “The fall could be an interesting time for fires,” said Iseminger. Much of the summer moisture is slowing,...
Denver leaders travel to Houston to help address homelessness
AURORA, Colo. — Officials from around the Denver metro, including Aurora, Denver, Adams and Arapahoe counties, traveled to Houston, Texas on Wednesday to better understand how that city addressed homelessness, which recently gained national attention. The group is meeting with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other leaders of nonprofits,...
