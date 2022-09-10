ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, MT

406mtsports.com

Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate

Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

'My dream has come true:' Libby's Cy Stevenson commits to Montana for football

MISSOULA — Cy Stevenson needed only three days to make his commitment to the Montana football team. Playing for the Griz has been a longtime dream for the senior from Libby. So, when he shared his commitment Tuesday on Twitter, he even included a picture of him as a baby wearing a UM jersey with the No. 37 legacy number.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Clean sweep for Rocky Mountain College golf at MSU Northern Invitational

SHELBY — The golf teams of Rocky Mountain College swept team titles and medalist honors as the MSU Northern Invitational wrapped up Tuesday at Marias Valley Golf Course. Rocky’s men won by 19 strokes over Montana Tech, while the Battlin’ Bears women finished 48 shots ahead of Montana Tech.
SHELBY, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana places 14th at fall opener in Utah

MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 312 on Tuesday to finish 14th in the 18-team field at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, played at the Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville, Utah. Junior Madison Cecil, playing as an individual and not counting toward the...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula's Eric Nell wins amateur title in Montana Open at Larchmont Golf Course

Missoula's Eric Nell carded a 54-hole score of 6-under 210 to win the three-day Montana Open golf tournament, which concluded Sunday at Larchmont Golf Course in Missoula. Nell, who won the Larchmont club championship in mid-July, also had a hole-in-one during his round Saturday. Nell took sixth in the Montana Mid-Am last month in Shelby.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana at Indiana State: Sycamores players to watch

MISSOULA — Montana will take on a second Missouri Valley Football Conference team during its three-game nonconference slate. This week, the Griz hit the road to face Indiana State at 11 a.m. MT Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montana is 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while Indiana State is 1-1 with a win over North Alabama and a loss to FBS Purdue.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

MISSOULA — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Montana Grizzlies boarding a plane to play Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores. Bird is no longer at Indiana State, but he is arguably their most well-known alumni. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who played for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before retiring in 1992, long before any player on the Griz roster was born.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NBCMontana

Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
CHARLO, MT
NBCMontana

UM reports student death at dorm

MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple fatalities reported in Missoula head-on crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people died and two are in critical condition at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula after a head-on collision west of the airport, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper TJ Templeton. On Tuesday morning, a vehicle traveling westbound for an unknown reason drifted into the eastbound...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton

Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Women dies after reportedly jumping from vehicle near Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 93 south and Delarka Drive, just south of Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near Lolo at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly...
LOLO, MT

