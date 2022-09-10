Read full article on original website
Related
Video of King Charles Appearing To Flip the Bird at Donald Trump Resurfaces
Social media users have once again interpreted the 2019 clip of the new king scratching his nose to be an insulting gesture aimed at Trump.
How Kate Middleton Told The Kids About Queen Elizabeth's Passing
Yesterday, September 8th, the Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at her home in Scotland after concerns over her health grew early Thursday. As the preparations for the 10-day service get underway and nations worldwide send condolences, the royal family is mourning. And according to a source that spoke to Closer, Kate Middleton wanted to make sure her three kids — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis — heard from her that their beloved great-grandmother had died.
OK! EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Seriously Considering' Allowing Harry & Meghan To Be Part-Time Royals In First Major Decision
Now that King Charles has taken the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth, he might want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be part of the fold again. “Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."
Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?
The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday's moving service Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch. The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday. Standing shoulder to shoulder with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate and Meghan seemed to blink back tears before the monarch's coffin, which was...
Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life
An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Didn't See The Queen Before Her Death
Although he rushed to be by her side, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen, ultimately arriving too late at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, per TMZ. Royal watchers were delighted when the Duke of Sussex, who's long been estranged from his family, dropped everything to be with Queen Elizabeth. As Express reported, photos of a distraught-looking Harry soon circulated, with many pointing out the prince appeared to be alone, despite being in the midst of a whirlwind visit to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, at the time.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
Fox News
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry ‘slammed the phone down’ on William who ‘raced to confront him’ in heated row over Meghan Markle
PRINCE Harry allegedly slammed the phone down on his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle bullying her staff. An explosive argument erupted between the royal brothers during heated allegations about Meghan, a new documentary will reveal. Prince William was shunned by his younger brother after calling him about...
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses
Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen
Whether candid moment or elaborately staged portrait, five royal photographers recall the unique mixture of ceremony and unexpected intimacy they experienced while shooting the monarch
marthastewart.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
The 500-year-old Crown of Scotland is placed on top of Her Majesty's coffin as her children Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward look on in Edinburgh
The Crown of Scotland was placed on Her Majesty's coffin in Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral today as her son King Charles and his siblings watched on. The sombre moment was part of the service in the heart of the Scottish capital this afternoon. Made from gold, silver and precious gems,...
E! News
211K+
Followers
51K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2