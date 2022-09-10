ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Kate Middleton Told The Kids About Queen Elizabeth's Passing

Yesterday, September 8th, the Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at her home in Scotland after concerns over her health grew early Thursday. As the preparations for the 10-day service get underway and nations worldwide send condolences, the royal family is mourning. And according to a source that spoke to Closer, Kate Middleton wanted to make sure her three kids — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis — heard from her that their beloved great-grandmother had died.
OK! Magazine

OK! EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Seriously Considering' Allowing Harry & Meghan To Be Part-Time Royals In First Major Decision

Now that King Charles has taken the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth, he might want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be part of the fold again. “Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
People

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday's moving service Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch. The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday. Standing shoulder to shoulder with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate and Meghan seemed to blink back tears before the monarch's coffin, which was...
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
The List

Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Didn't See The Queen Before Her Death

Although he rushed to be by her side, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen, ultimately arriving too late at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, per TMZ. Royal watchers were delighted when the Duke of Sussex, who's long been estranged from his family, dropped everything to be with Queen Elizabeth. As Express reported, photos of a distraught-looking Harry soon circulated, with many pointing out the prince appeared to be alone, despite being in the midst of a whirlwind visit to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, at the time.
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
marthastewart.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home

Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
