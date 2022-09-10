Read full article on original website
Related
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Review: Naomi Watts Loses Out in a Horror Remake that Dilutes the Chills
Having starred in the U.S. remakes of The Ring and Funny Games, Naomi Watts leads another American reimagining of foreign-language horror with Goodnight Mommy. The original 2014 Austrian feature, co-directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, was a visceral psycho-chiller about mother-son ties twisted by distrust and withheld affection into a vicious nightmare. It was a fiendish exercise in exactingly controlled tone, atmosphere and ambiguity, which paid off with a final-act reveal that effectively recalibrated the entire story. Matt Sobel’s overhaul tones down the cruelty and eliminates the more grotesque touches, resulting in a chamber drama that never gets under...
Javier Marías obituary
Javier Marías, who has died aged 70 of a lung condition, was widely recognised as Spain’s greatest contemporary novelist. His work, which included 16 novels, three volumes of short stories and several collections of his newspaper articles, has been translated into 44 languages and has, altogether, sold nearly 9m copies worldwide.
Comments / 0