D23 Expo – Every Disney & Pixar Movie Announcement (Recap) | 2022 D23 Expo, Disney, Disney Plus, EG, evergreen, Movies, Pixar, Slideshow, Television

Netflix’s ‘Santo,’ an Occult Crime Actioner, Broken Down by Carlos Lopez, Vicente Amorim, Bruno Gagliasso (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix is readying the debut of crime original “Santo,” which bows Sept., 16, marking a new milestone for the U.S. streaming giant – its first fiction project shot between Spain and Brazil, two of its key overseas markets. A major undertaking, the series packs experienced partners and behind-the-camera talent. Produced by Nostromo Pictures (“Through My Window”) with support from Prodigo Films (“Invisible City”), the eight-episode series is created by Carlos López (“La Embajada”) and directed by Vicente Amorim (“Yakuza Princess”), an auteur who has consolidated in the last few years as one of Brazil’s foremost action series helmers, having been attached to direct...
Would you watch 13 Stephen King movies for a chance to win $1,300?
Horror fans have been presented with the chance to win $1,300 in a movie marathon. Could you survive?USDish.com is searching for one unlucky horror fan to watch 13 movies based on books written by legendary author Stephen King.For putting you through hell or heaven if you're a horror fan, they are offering $1,300.Your job is simple. Take note of your heart rate, favorite and least favorite movies, and if you are watching alone or with a friend.The list of movies can be found below:CarrieCreepshowCujoDoctor SleepFirestarter (the original or the 2022 remake)It (the original or 2017 remake)It Chapter TwoMiseryThe MistPet Semetary (the original or the 2019 remake)Salem's LotThe Shining
