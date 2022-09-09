ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Sept. 10 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaGz6_0hphGiEq00

BYH, if it had not been for the discontent of a few fellows who had not been satisfied with their condition, you would still be living in caves. Intelligent discontent is the mainspring of civilization. Progress is born of agitation. It is agitation or stagnation.

Capital punishment may or may not serve as a deterrent to potential perpetrators but there is no doubt it reduces the possibility of recidivism to zero.

Abraham Lincoln said, “History is not history unless it’s the truth.” MAGA, your leaders knew, they all knew Trump was not a man to be anywhere near the presidency.

BYH to the Greenville City Council approving a $500,000 to ENC Alliance that cares nothing about our environment. Sad none of our representatives appreciate and care about our environment. Guess $$ talks.

Once again, there was no insurrection on Jan. 6. It was a protest turned semi-riot. Most of the overblown arrests were for trespassing. The only person who died was the unarmed woman protester that was shot by the Capitol Police. No one tried to take over the government, unless one putting their feet upon queen Nancy’s desk is a takeover. Please, get real, BYH.

The student loan default bill is only $10,000? BYH. No, it’s $519 billion and we have to pay for it in taxes; it doesn’t just disappear into thin air. You know, like the thin air between your ears.

Bless your heart, get at least eight hours of beauty sleep per night, nine if you’re ugly.

BYH, if you shouted “lock her up” before but are not shouting “lock him up” now, you have to admit it was never about emails and you’re a hypocrite.

I guess with our president, vice president and secretary of state we have Winken, Blinken and Nod. You can figure out which is each one.

BYH, nobody gets angrier than a narcissist being accused of something they definitely did.

BOH, someone said that Trump is the only one Biden could beat. I am not so sure about that anymore from his past performance.

BYH to the City of Greenville for a $30.70 bill. I understand the refuse cost but question the stormwater charge. As a senior with much green grass in front and back that absorbs the rainfall, I pay $14.70 for stormwater management. Really? Way to stiff the senior citizens again, city. Stop charging the citizens and stiff the developers who clear cut and no trees or green grass. SMH.

Bless your heart Magnolia Arts Center for an outstanding production of The Taming of the Shrew. The actors were fantastic and the costumes were remarkable. I never thought I would like a Shakespearean play; I’m glad you proved me wrong. I’ll be back!

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

City to pay Pritchard $185,000 in settlement

The City of Washington paid out $185,000 to Teresa Pritchard who was the mother of Cedric D. Pritchard – a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Washington senior patrol officer Aaron M. Mobley in October of 2018 during an attempted traffic stop. Listed in the minutes from last month’s council...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

2022 Pitt County Fair coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fairgrounds are about to come back to life in Greenville. From September 20th-25th, the Pitt County Fair is coming to Greenville. The Pitt County Fair will feature rides, karaoke, live shows, bull ridings, helicopter rides, fire breather shows and food at the event. The upcoming fair will have agricultural exhibits […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a 10-year-old. Goldsboro police said they took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25. On Sept. 9, Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, of the 400 block of Hollowell Avenue was […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

New director named at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Tyshanda Brown the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Center in Greenville. She is native of Beaufort County and began her duties on Monday. Brown has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Burns
Person
Abraham Lincoln
WITN

Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a busy street in Greenville is now closed for the next several months. Construction to improve and upgrade a historic section of Dickinson Avenue began Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the roadway, and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide

New ranking places ECU among top U.S. schools for veterans. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react. Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pitt County bridge...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byh#Maga#Enc Alliance#The Capitol Police
WRAL

Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations

Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Enfield business owner reacts to recent small-town shakeups

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — In recent weeks, the small town of Enfield has gotten a lot of attention after the mayor personally took down a Confederate monument that the town voted to remove. Racist letters were reportedly found on people’s driveways, and the police chief put in his two weeks’ notice.
ENFIELD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges in Pamlico County. One of the men is also facing charges of assault on a female. On Sept. 2, Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, of Vandemere was arrested on an outstanding warrant of assault on a female. He was found with a […]
BAYBORO, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old accidentally shot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot in Rocky Mount early Saturday. Police said they responded to UNC Nash Healthcare after getting a 911 call that a child had arrived there with a gunshot wound to her foot. The mother took her daughter to the emergency room, officials said. Police said […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
NASH COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy