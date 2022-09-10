ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Rutgers vs Iowa set from prime time with 7 pm kickoff

The game time for Rutgers’ upcoming Big Ten contest against Iowa has been announced and it will take place at 7 pm in prime time. The game is set for Sept 24th inside SHI Stadium and will air on FSI. The Scarlet Knights are likely to carry an unblemished 3-0 record into that contest, assuming they can get past Temple this weekend.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Hardesty offers four-star athlete

South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to this four-star athlete from the state of Mississippi, and he believes he has some similarities to a former Gamecock star. Find out more in this VIP update.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy