The game time for Rutgers’ upcoming Big Ten contest against Iowa has been announced and it will take place at 7 pm in prime time. The game is set for Sept 24th inside SHI Stadium and will air on FSI. The Scarlet Knights are likely to carry an unblemished 3-0 record into that contest, assuming they can get past Temple this weekend.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO