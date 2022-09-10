Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
JMU volleyball sweeps High Point
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team earned a road sweep Wednesday afternoon. The Dukes defeated High Point, 3-0, in High Point, North Carolina. After winning the first two sets, JMU trailed 20-19 in the third before reeling off six straight points to complete the sweep. James Madison...
WHSV
Dukes end three-match losing streak with win at NC State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team earned a non-conference road win Tuesday night at NC State. The Dukes defeated the Wolfpack, 1-0, behind a goal from freshman Cameron Arnold in the 73rd minute. Goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon recorded a pair of saves and a clean sheet for JMU.
WHSV
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A beloved Harrisonburg restaurant is closing at least for the near future and possibly for good. The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street will not be opening up this week as its future is uncertain. The Collective is unique in that it has been employee-owned...
WHSV
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - In late July, a man from Bridgewater completed a feat that few people ever have. Rex Elsea lifted the historic Dinnie Stones in Potarch, Scotland, something just over 200 people have ever done. “Having so much on the line, we planned this trip, we flew across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Augusta County housing woes latest: non-congregate housing coming to an end
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - One funding stream for housing aid is coming to an end, and many people will be making arrangements, so they don’t end up without a roof over their head. The change could come for many as soon as next week. Valley Mission, WARM and Valley...
WHSV
When to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have managed to avoid the virus, it’s time for the new booster. “The ideal waiting period is two months or after when you’ve gotten a booster. For most people who’ve gotten a booster, they’re several months past that already so most people can go ahead and just get their booster now,” said Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health.
WHSV
JMU entering bye week before facing top Sun Belt opponent
Doctor Recommends: If You Have Too Much Belly Fat, Do This Before BedGundryMD|. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, You Have to Play this Vintage Game. No Install.Forge Of Empires |. Want To Speak Spanish Before Fall... Here's The AnswerGet 55% OFF | This Week Only!Babbel|
WHSV
Henry Funeral Home honors the Queen with condolences book
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is gathering signatures in a condolences book to honor Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family. The book will be shipped to the family after the Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19. Alex Davis with Henry Funeral Home said they’ve had many people with personal ties to the United Kingdom come in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Taylor Spring detention basin project underway
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The area around Lake Shenandoah in Rockingham County has historically been prone to flooding, especially in recent years, but a new project is hoping to fix the problem. A detention basin is being put in off of Taylor Springs Road in Rockingham County. ”We started...
WHSV
Northwestern Community Services Board to host Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Events
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month. The Northwestern Community Services Board with the help of other organizations will kick off a Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride this Sunday. The ride will start in the Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion on John Marshall Highway in Woodstock....
WHSV
Petition circulating asking Waynesboro City Council to consider rental inspection program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In Waynesboro, Virginia Organizing is calling for solidarity among renters. A petition is circulating, asking city council to consider a rental inspection program. The goal is to prevent property deterioration, unsafe living conditions and neighborhood decline. “We’re seeing a lot property neglect on the landlord’s side,...
WHSV
Potential environmental impacts abandoned equipment in Shenandoah River can have
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post regarding an abandoned truck and tractor in the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. The post said the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management were contacted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
VOTE NOW: Harrisonburg in the Running for $90,000 Outdoor Music Concert Series Grant
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) announced that downtown Harrisonburg is in the running to receive a $90,000 grant to host a free, three-year outdoor music series, but it needs your help. HDR is encouraging the community to vote for Harrisonburg now through Sept. 21 to help the...
WHSV
Free class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting Sept. 21
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A virtual and free class to help quit tobacco and nicotine use is starting up on September 21. The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program teaches people strategies for quitting and provides a support group. The program used to meet in-person, but since the coronavirus pandemic...
WHSV
Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission hosts meet and greet
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission will gather Wednesday night at Montgomery Hall Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a meet and greet. During this meeting, the commission will explain its purpose and lay out a timeline for its goals. Staunton’s Mayor Andrea...
WHSV
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met on Monday night and during the meeting heard two proposed policy changes that will be considered at the board’s next meeting on September 26. The first of the policies comes from board member Matt Cross and was introduced...
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors get overview of proposed commercial dog kennel ordinance
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors held a work session on Tuesday to hear from county staff about a proposed commercial dog kennel ordinance. The county’s planning commission made no recommendation on the proposal. If approved it would provide more specific guidelines and regulations for...
WHSV
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
WHSV
Truck drivers talk about the good and bad of the industry during Truck Driver Appreciation Week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Over the last few years, truck drivers have faced many struggles from the rise in diesel costs to supply chain shortages. However, during Truck Driver Appreciation Week, many drivers are still thankful they made the decision to become truck drivers.
Comments / 0