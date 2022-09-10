ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Laird, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

JMU volleyball sweeps High Point

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team earned a road sweep Wednesday afternoon. The Dukes defeated High Point, 3-0, in High Point, North Carolina. After winning the first two sets, JMU trailed 20-19 in the third before reeling off six straight points to complete the sweep. James Madison...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Dukes end three-match losing streak with win at NC State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team earned a non-conference road win Tuesday night at NC State. The Dukes defeated the Wolfpack, 1-0, behind a goal from freshman Cameron Arnold in the 73rd minute. Goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon recorded a pair of saves and a clean sheet for JMU.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Penn Laird, VA
WHSV

When to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have managed to avoid the virus, it’s time for the new booster. “The ideal waiting period is two months or after when you’ve gotten a booster. For most people who’ve gotten a booster, they’re several months past that already so most people can go ahead and just get their booster now,” said Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

JMU entering bye week before facing top Sun Belt opponent

Doctor Recommends: If You Have Too Much Belly Fat, Do This Before BedGundryMD|. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, You Have to Play this Vintage Game. No Install.Forge Of Empires |. Want To Speak Spanish Before Fall... Here's The AnswerGet 55% OFF | This Week Only!Babbel|
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Henry Funeral Home honors the Queen with condolences book

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is gathering signatures in a condolences book to honor Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family. The book will be shipped to the family after the Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19. Alex Davis with Henry Funeral Home said they’ve had many people with personal ties to the United Kingdom come in.
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschoolsports#Whsv Endzone Week 3
WHSV

Taylor Spring detention basin project underway

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The area around Lake Shenandoah in Rockingham County has historically been prone to flooding, especially in recent years, but a new project is hoping to fix the problem. A detention basin is being put in off of Taylor Springs Road in Rockingham County. ”We started...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHSV

Free class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting Sept. 21

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A virtual and free class to help quit tobacco and nicotine use is starting up on September 21. The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program teaches people strategies for quitting and provides a support group. The program used to meet in-person, but since the coronavirus pandemic...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy