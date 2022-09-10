CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have managed to avoid the virus, it’s time for the new booster. “The ideal waiting period is two months or after when you’ve gotten a booster. For most people who’ve gotten a booster, they’re several months past that already so most people can go ahead and just get their booster now,” said Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health.

