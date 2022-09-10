Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
SOCCER ROUNDUP — Defenses shine with three shutouts on opening day
The Eureka and Del Norte boys got the new H-DNL soccer season off to a good start on Tuesday, as did the McKinleyville girls. All three won their opening matchups with a shutout, including a surprising 3-0 win for the Warriors at home to eight-time defending boys league champion Fortuna.
humboldtsports.com
Get ready for a ‘Slugest’ as H-DNL girls soccer returns
By Ray Hamill — Get ready for the next chapter in what is annually one of the most competitive sports in the H-DNL, as the H-DNL girls soccer season kicks off this week. League play officially got under way on Tuesday afternoon, when McKinleyville beat Del Norte 4-0, with the rest of the H-DNL scheduled to play on Wednesday night.
humboldtsports.com
Eureka, Arcata girls win big on opening day
Two of the favorites for this year’s Big 4 championship kicked off the H-DNL girls soccer season with emphatic victories on Wednesday evening. Matching up against Little 4 opposition, both Arcata and Eureka looked ready for the new season as they each turned in strong team performances at both ends of the field.
humboldtsports.com
Cubs shut out Laytonville, continue to build momentum
With league play now less than two weeks away, the South Fork Cubs are building momentum on the football field. On Saturday night, the Cubs got their first win of the season at Laytonville, 47-0, and head coach Karl Terrell is seeing progress week to week from a young roster.
mendofever.com
Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
The Day the Devil Came to Willits
Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. The Oak Fire, north of Willits. Want to know what the definition of Hell actually is? It’s when it turns pitch black at 3 p.m. and becomes a deep blood red by 6. It’s when it snows ash. It’s when you can’t remove the taste of smoke from your lips, no matter how hard you try. It’s when you fear for what the ‘morrow brings.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Overturned North of Laytonville on Hwy 101
According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, a vehicle overturned about 1:30 p.m. on Hwy 101 just north of Laytonville. The first reports indicate that an SUV is on its roof in the northbound lane. The Incident Commander told dispatch that no one was injured and most resources responding...
kymkemp.com
Eureka: The Regatta has Arrived!
Oceania’s Regatta has arrived in Humboldt Bay! The 594 feet long cruise ship’s guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the Northcoast for the day before the scheduled departure at 6 p.m. The Regatta is the second large cruise ship to enter Humboldt Bay this...
mendofever.com
Incident Happened At Chili Cook Off, Subject Lying In Roadway – Ukiah Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Fire Near Willits Contained at 124-Acres
A 124-acre fire near Willits has been fully contained. The Walker fire started on September 1st off Highway 101 and Walker Road, south of Willits. More than 175 firefighters fought the fire, which forced an evacuation warning in the Ridgewood subdivision. Full containment was reached by Saturday night but not before five firefighters were injured. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
kymkemp.com
mendofever.com
State Route 175 Blocked After Big Rig and Pickup Collide Head-On
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate State Route 175 between Hopland and Lake County is blocked after a semi-truck collided with a pick-up truck head-on. The collision was originally reported at 1:42 p.m. when the big rig collided with a silver Toyota pickup. The...
kymkemp.com
This ‘Absolutely Gorgeous Boy’ is ‘Very Sweet’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Dougie. I am a male, tan and black Belgian Malinois. Age:...
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested in McKinleyville With Stolen Vehicle, Says HCSO
On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records and learned that it had been reported stolen out of...
kymkemp.com
Four Arrested for Mail Theft in Ukiah
On 09-09-2022 at about 1:29 A.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office assisted Ukiah Police Department officers (UPD) on a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Dora Street Ukiah, California. Upon arrival Deputies identified the four occupants of the vehicle as Marlen Nunez-Alvarez [19-year-old female from...
ksro.com
Creek in Fort Bragg Given Warning Due to Bacteria
Mendocino County public health officials are warning people to avoid the water at Hare Creek, at the southern end of Fort Bragg. The ocean water quality in the area isn’t up to state standards because enterococcus bacteria levels are too high. The bad seawater sample was taken last Tuesday, September 6th.
mendofever.com
Crews Quickly Knock Down Grass Fire That Ignited Near Ukiah’s Southern City Limit
Scanner traffic indicates that a full wildland fire response was deployed around 4:35 p.m. after a grassfire flared up in the area of Oak Knoll Road and Fircrest Drive just south of the Ukiah city limits. By 4:45 p.m., the fire had been knockdown and units were being released. There...
mendofever.com
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Willits News
City of Ukiah hires firm to begin search for new police chief
During its last regular meeting, the Ukiah City Council approved the hiring of a Placer County firm to assist in the search for a new, permanent chief of the Ukiah Police Department. According to the staff report for the item, which was approved as part of the Consent Calendar for...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Accident East of Bridgeville on Hwy 36
About 10:40 a.m., a single vehicle struck the embankment about mile marker 27 on Hwy 36 east of Bridgeville. The vehicle overturned but is off the roadway. The solo occupant, a woman, got out of the vehicle by herself but has possible head and wrist injuries. The Emergency Call Center...
