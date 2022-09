In a game played in perfect Duck conditions, Oregon’s Lexi Romero scored in the 38th minute and the Ducks made it stand up for the rest of the game to beat Hofstra University 1 - 0 in Hempstead, New York on Sunday. Oregon improved to 2-2-3 (W-L-T) on the season while Hofstra fell to 4-2-1.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO