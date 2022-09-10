Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
SOCCER ROUNDUP — Defenses shine with three shutouts on opening day
The Eureka and Del Norte boys got the new H-DNL soccer season off to a good start on Tuesday, as did the McKinleyville girls. All three won their opening matchups with a shutout, including a surprising 3-0 win for the Warriors at home to eight-time defending boys league champion Fortuna.
humboldtsports.com
Who are the frontrunners as H-DNL boys soccer kicks off?
By Ray Hamill — The Fortuna boys have begun the defense of their league title in soccer this week, as the new H-DNL season gets under way. The question is can they retain the title they have won eight straight times (really nine if you include the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season), or will one of their rivals step up this year to ensure a new outright champion for the first time in almost a decade.
humboldtsports.com
Get ready for a ‘Slugest’ as H-DNL girls soccer returns
By Ray Hamill — Get ready for the next chapter in what is annually one of the most competitive sports in the H-DNL, as the H-DNL girls soccer season kicks off this week. League play officially got under way on Tuesday afternoon, when McKinleyville beat Del Norte 4-0, with the rest of the H-DNL scheduled to play on Wednesday night.
humboldtsports.com
Eureka, Arcata girls win big on opening day
Two of the favorites for this year’s Big 4 championship kicked off the H-DNL girls soccer season with emphatic victories on Wednesday evening. Matching up against Little 4 opposition, both Arcata and Eureka looked ready for the new season as they each turned in strong team performances at both ends of the field.
kymkemp.com
Eureka: The Regatta has Arrived!
Oceania’s Regatta has arrived in Humboldt Bay! The 594 feet long cruise ship’s guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the Northcoast for the day before the scheduled departure at 6 p.m. The Regatta is the second large cruise ship to enter Humboldt Bay this...
kymkemp.com
Timber Train Chugs Across a Trestle Near Trinidad at the Beginning of the Last Century
In the photo above, huge sections of redwood trees are being hauled by one of the locomotives belonging to the Eureka and Klamath River Railroad which carried timber to sawmills and lumber to ships docking in Humboldt Bay. The company started in 1896 but began as an earlier railroad known as the Humboldt and Mad River Railroad in 1875. Eventually, the Eureka and Klamath became the Oregon and Eureka Railroad which merged with Northwestern Pacific Railroad in 1907.
kymkemp.com
[PDATE 2:20 p.m.] Commercial Structure Fire Near the Humboldt Hill Exit in South Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a “commercial” structure fire in the 2000 block of Eich Road in the Humboldt Hill area. According to scanner traffic, The flames were coming out the roof and a there was a threat to a nearby structure. Please remember that this...
kymkemp.com
Fire Hydrant Spews Water
Just before 5 p.m., a water hydrant was sheared off after two vehicle collided near the intersection of 5th and H Street in Arcata Eureka, according to reports over the scanner. Water from the hydrant created a temporary water feature in the area. According to the same reports over the...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Accident East of Bridgeville on Hwy 36
About 10:40 a.m., a single vehicle struck the embankment about mile marker 27 on Hwy 36 east of Bridgeville. The vehicle overturned but is off the roadway. The solo occupant, a woman, got out of the vehicle by herself but has possible head and wrist injuries. The Emergency Call Center...
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested in McKinleyville With Stolen Vehicle, Says HCSO
On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records and learned that it had been reported stolen out of...
krcrtv.com
Arson suspect arrested for starting fire in Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A suspect was arrested on arson charges after starting one fire and attempting to start another in Willow Creek. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, this incident occurred on Sunday around 7:54 p.m. at a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Suspects in 2020 Roadslide Slaying in Hoopa Plead Guilty to First Degree Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter
The men who killed Hoopa resident Julius Tripp in July 2020 pleaded guilty today, with Bronson Moon Lewis Jr. admitting to first-degree murder and Daniel Armendariz III to voluntary manslaughter. Under a “package deal” with the District Attorney’s Office, Lewis agreed to the standard prison term of 25 years to...
