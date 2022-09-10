ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista says he respects council deliberation process as Mayor Joe Petty wants to give him permanent role

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said Wednesday he supports Acting City Manager Eric Batista taking on the role permanently, without a search process. The mayor’s comments sparked backlash from community members who have called for a search process, similar to the process that took place to find a new superintendent, to fill the role.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Forums to be held on middle schools’ building needs

LONGMEADOW — Residents are invited to attend three forums about the facility needs of the Glenbrook and Williams middle schools. The first forum will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Longmeadow Public Schools conference room, 355 Bliss Rd. Additional forums will be held on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in the LPS conference room and Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Longmeadow Adult Center.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Amtrak suspends some Springfield rail service as strike looms

SPRINGFIELD — Amtrak will suspend its east-west passenger train from Boston through Springfield to Chicago Thursday with a national strike looming between freight railways and their unions, Amtrak said Wednesday. And, Amtrak, which relies on freight railroad-owned lines, also plans to suspend train service north of Springfield — the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Sept. 15, 2022

Holyoke – Our Lady of the Cross Church will be holding a tag sale on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. in the parish hall at 1140 Dwight St. Tons of treasures for all ages; The church will be hosting a production of “Tolton: from Slave to Priest,” a one-man performance based on the life of the first African-American Priest. The performance will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. at St. John Paul II Social Center, 67 St. Kolbe Dr. (Mater Dolorosa School Campus.) Admission is $15 adults at the door or $12 advance; $10 for children ages 16 and under (suitable for ages 10 and up.) For more information call the church at 413-532-5661 or email parish@ourladyofthecross.com.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
