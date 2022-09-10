ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Listener’ Review: Tessa Thompson Speaks to the Sleepless as the Audience Dozes Off

By Guy Lodge
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNAmj_0hphEALq00

If you found yourself wide awake in the wee small hours with personal demons rattling in your brain, and you picked up the phone to share them with a patient, neutral stranger, Tessa Thompson ’s measured, calming voice is more or less exactly what you’d hope to hear on the other end of the line. As Beth, a night-shift volunteer for a crisis helpline, the actor’s naturally gentle, benevolent presence is the chief asset of Steve Buscemi ’s minor-key chamber drama “ The Listener ” — not that she has a host of elements to compete with in what amounts, on screen at least, to a one-woman show.

Thompson’s unforced credibility isn’t shared, however, by a flat, superficial script that treats an assortment of mental health ailments as quirky conversation fuel. Each anguished call that Beth takes, over the course of one long, dark night of assorted souls, is written less like a recognizable human exchange than as an actor’s heightened audition piece, and played out as such by a voice-only ensemble stacked with distractingly recognizable names. Though the global pandemic is only incidentally mentioned, “The Listener” plays in all aspects like a project conceived in the most self-searching and self-indulgent depths of the isolation era. It’s hard to imagine audiences wanting to enter that headspace now.

At a certain time after midnight, Beth — not her real name, as we’ll soon learn — wakes up and sets about the morning rituals that most others won’t begin for a few hours. Once she’s stretched, washed and been suitably caffeinated, she puts on her earpiece and gets to work, never leaving the cozy, low-lit house she shares with a sleepy dog in a large, unspecified American city. At this witching hour, the calls come in a constant stream: some brief and relatively benign, some long and psychologically perilous. Whatever the case, Beth handles it with the same assured, soft-spoken sangfroid — at least, until one particular caller gets under her skin.

That’s not easily done. In the space of a few hours, she fields a number of fairly upsetting calls from emotionally damaged people that, in this line of work, are nonetheless business as usual. There’s a lonely ex-con (Logan Marshall-Green) still finding his feet in the outside world, triggered by mask requirements that remind him of his face-concealing criminal past. There’s the bipolar woman (Alia Shawkat), off her meds, whose wildly darting, disconnected ideas Beth suggests could be formed into spoken-word poetry. And there’s the embittered teenage incel whose professed hatred for the women who look past him makes him not so much a character as an internet-drawn archetype.

Screenwriter Alessandro Camon (an Oscar nominee for “The Messenger,” whose director Oren Moverman takes a producer credit here) writes all these encounters with a somewhat theatrical verbality that never quite rings true. A few callers articulate their problems in a convenient, nailed-on therapyspeak that sounds particularly artificial in dialogue with Beth’s unwavering empathy; at a certain point, even the pauses and stutters in conversation begin to sound studied.

Things take a moderately more compelling turn when a sharp, intellectually combative woman (voiced in cut-glass tones by Thompson’s “Passing” director Rebecca Hall) comes on the line announcing her intention to kill herself, and practically daring Beth to talk her out of it. The debate that ensues — during which Beth drops her own guard, disclosing vulnerabilities of her own — isn’t much more authentic-sounding than anything that precedes it, but at least has the ring of high-stakes audio drama. It’s a late peak, however, for viewers whose patience may not match Beth’s.

Directing his first feature since the 2007 Sienna Miller vehicle “Interview,” Buscemi oversees proceedings with a steady if not especially distinctive hand, while he and editor Kate Williams are loath to ratchet up tension in a manner akin to such static but dynamic phone-based dramas as “Locke” and “The Guilty.” Anka Malatynska’s handsome, burnished lensing helps matters, maintaining a warmly shadowed night-owl glow as Beth drifts from room to room of her home, adjusting the light in each one as she goes. You sense these conversations couldn’t happen in a glaringly daylit call center: Sometimes social distancing has its advantages.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Maya Hawke Would ‘Love’ for Robin to Die in ‘Stranger Things 5,’ but She’d Also Do a Robin-Steve Spinoff

Although “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer promised a bloodbath heading into the Netflix series’ fourth season finale, the handful of series regulars on the show all survived the latest supernatural attack on Hawkins, Ind. Only new season addition and instant fan favorite Eddie (Joseph Quinn) was killed off, which means “Stranger Things'” upcoming fifth and final season could put many series regulars on the chopping block. Maya Hawke, who joined the show in Season 3 as Robin, would personally love it if her character died and got a “hero’s moment” like Eddie did in the Season 4 finale. “Well,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Katy Keane’ Actor Camille Hyde, ‘Chicago Med’s’ Ben Edlin to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Mindwash’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Katy Keane” star Camille Hyde and “Chicago Med’s” Ben Edlin are set to star in psychological thriller “Mindwash.” The feature was written, directed and produced by Beatrice Brigitte (“Gotham”). It marks Brigitte’s directorial feature debut. Producing alongside Brigitte are Nichole Galicia (“Django Unchained”) and Kazy Tauginas (“The Equalizer 2”). “Mindwash” tells the story of motivational speaker Billy Seldom (Edlin) – slogan: “Think for Yourself” – who is about to become a global sensation when a catastrophic event hits the world. He soon spirals into self-destruction, while his co-dependent relationship with girlfriend Natalie (Hyde) also takes a hit. “Billy tries to find his place in...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Tyler Perry’s Accomplished Period Melodrama About Passing Proves He Should Get Serious More Often

Like an ice-cream shop that offers you the choice of pistachio or strawberry and nothing else, the movies Tyler Perry has been churning out for 20 years come in just two flavors: comedy and soap opera. It’s worth noting, in this case, how the flavors blend. Most often, they’re stacked right next to each other, as when Perry’s great sass-mouth frump Madea suddenly plops into the middle of a dramatic scene. Yet there’s a way that the antic, ribald broadness of Perry’s comedy bends the drama into being more over-the-top. That’s why his movies are all of a piece even...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Virzì
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Susanna Nicchiarelli
Person
Oren Moverman
Person
Alia Shawkat
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are in the books following a tight three-hour telecast on NBC that saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During Monday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series for the second year in a row, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” took top limited series and HBO’s “Succession” grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series. Earlier in the show, Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Audio Drama#Film Star
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Big, ‘Only Murders’ Gets Skunked and Lizzo Dethrones ‘Drag Race’: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises at the Emmys

The biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards is that there were almost no surprises at all. Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win — and in several cases (Julia Garner, Brett Goldstein, Zendaya, Jean Smart), won again. The three shows with the most nominations — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” — all won the top prizes in their respective categories (though one of those wins was a bit more surprising than others). For most of the telecast, the most unexpected moments came in the winner speeches (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge!), and in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow to Lead CNN Morning Show in Shake-Up

CNN is hoping to wake up its morning schedule. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet unveiled a new lineup for its morning block, installing Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow in place of the current hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar. Chris Licht, CNN’s chairman and chief executive, has had some of his greatest success in morning news, having launched MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and retooled the program once known as “CBS This Morning.” The new program, retitled and with a new set, is expected to debut later this year — and looks to emulate some of the formats Licht has...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress known for such films as “Zorba the Greek,” “Z” and “The Guns of Navarone,” has died. She was 93. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.” Born on Sept. 3, 1929, in the village of Chiliomodi near Corinth, Papas began her acting studies as a teenager and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Quinta Brunson Laughs Off Jimmy Kimmel Emmys Controversy: ‘Tomorrow, Maybe I’ll Be Mad at Him’

Emmy winner Quinta Brunson wasn’t fazed by Jimmy Kimmel’s comedic bit during Monday night’s awards ceremony. The late-night host took the stage alongside Will Arnett at the 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony. The two presenters’ appearance involved the “Bojack Horseman” alum dragging Kimmel’s seemingly lifeless body across the stage. The focus of the act poked fun at Kimmel’s loss since he didn’t win the award for variety talk show earlier during the ceremony. Arnett joked to the crowd that Kimmel had taken advantage of the ceremony’s bar and had too much to drink. The move sparked controversy online as viewers...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Nears Finale as Rachel and Gabby Are Each Left With One Man — Plus, Which Heartbroken Suitor Got His ‘Bachelor’ Edit?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the first part of “The Bachelorette” Season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 13 on ABC. In an episode so dramatic that ABC had to unexpectedly extend its two-hour runtime, “The Bachelorette” began the conclusion of Season 19, airing the first part of its live finale on Tuesday evening. Leading ladies, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, have both dwindled down their suitors to one man each. But will next week’s big finale see an engagement for either woman? Both women face similar situations with men who say they love them, but...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Rachel Bloom Joins ‘Julia’ Season 2 at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Bloom has joined the cast of “Julia” Season 2 at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is inspired by the life of Julia Child and her long-running cooking show “The French Chef.” The first season debuted in March 2022 and the show was renewed in May. Bloom will appear in a recurring role as Elaine Levitch. The character is described as “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on ‘The French Chef.'” Bloom will next be seen in the Steve Levitan Hulu comedy series “Reboot,” which premieres Sept. 20. She is...
TV SERIES
Variety

San Sebastian-Bound ‘Woman at Sea’ Boarded by Loco Films, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Loco Films has boarded international sales rights to actor-turned-helmer Dinara Droukarova’s feature debut “Woman at Sea” which will world premiere in the New Directors section at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Produced by Marianne Slot and Carine LeBlanc at Paris-based Slot Machine (“Melancholia”), “Woman at Sea” stars Droukarova as Lili, who has left everything behind to travel to the end of the earth to fulfil her dream of fishing in the northern seas, in Iceland. She convinces Ian, a fishing boat skipper, to give her a chance and embarks on the Rebel. She is the only woman in the crew but she...
MOVIES
Variety

A New Bo Burnham-Directed Comedy Special From Kate Berlant Hits Hulu This Week

A new Bo Burnham-directed comedy special is hitting Hulu this Thursday, adding to the streamer’s small but mighty library of stand-up specials. “Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind” is the New York comedian’s second solo show directed by Bo Burnham for FX, and if it’s even close to as experimental and controversial as Berlant’s first outing, it will generate a lot of conversation. The special, which was filmed in 2019 before she began her off-Broadway show “Kate,” finally premieres on Hulu on Sept. 15, two years after it was recorded . Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer (“The Bear”) serve as executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Broadway’s Cort Theatre Renamed in Honor of James Earl Jones

In 1958, an unknown actor spoke just one line from the stage of the Cort Theatre on Broadway: “Mrs. Roosevelt, supper is served.” Then, a 27-year old James Earl Jones could barely make it through his five words. His stutter had yet to smooth into a defining voice. On Monday afternoon, in a ceremony attended by Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen and Mayor Eric Adams, that same theater was rededicated in honor of the now 91 year-old actor. “I spoke my first line ever on Broadway in this theater,” Jones said in a video played during the ceremony, taped when Jones and his family toured the...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy