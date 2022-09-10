According to rumors, an Apple VR headset is reportedly in active development. This headset will allegedly compete with the best AR and VR headsets currently on the market. While Apple has yet to confirm the rumors, many anticipate the release of this device. Some even think it might come out as soon as 2023 to compete with Meta's Quest Pro VR headset. This device is also different from the Apple VR Glasses.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO