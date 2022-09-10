Read full article on original website
What Do We Know About Apple's VR Headset?
According to rumors, an Apple VR headset is reportedly in active development. This headset will allegedly compete with the best AR and VR headsets currently on the market. While Apple has yet to confirm the rumors, many anticipate the release of this device. Some even think it might come out as soon as 2023 to compete with Meta's Quest Pro VR headset. This device is also different from the Apple VR Glasses.
What Is Apple's Continuity Feature? (And How Does It Work?)
It's not solely through its marketing strategy that Apple has achieved a multi-trillion-dollar market cap. Instead, the credit goes to the experience of owning Apple products—which, more than the product quality, depends on the ecosystem. You may already know how seamlessly Apple devices work together. Here, we're about to...
How to Turn Off 5G on an iPhone
In terms of speeds, 5G is much faster than 4G. If you have an iPhone 12 or a newer iPhone, you can access blazing-fast internet as long as your cell phone plan supports 5G speeds. However, there are some instances where you might need to turn off 5G. For example,...
6 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Use Apple HomeKit
If you're a smart home fan, there's a good chance you've contemplated which ecosystem to select from. Should you go for Amazon Alexa, Apple's HomeKit, or Google Home?. If you've ever considered starting your smart home journey with the Apple HomeKit or maybe switching to it from another ecosystem, it might not entirely be a great idea. Here are some reasons why you should avoid Apple HomeKit.
How to Clear Cookies on Android Browsers, and Why You Should
Cookies aren’t always the delicious answer to a more comfortable online browsing experience. In some cases, they can slow down your device and put your personal information at risk. If you’re keen on staying safe while browsing the web, you need to understand how cookies work on Android, and...
Don't Remove Your Lost iPhone From Your iCloud Account: Here's Why
Losing an iPhone is painful because it costs a lot of money. Monetary loss aside, it's an inconvenience as your iPhone is a gateway to your photos, contacts, social media, and schedule. After a while, when you're convinced that you'll never get your iPhone back, it makes sense to remove...
How Does the Samsung Galaxy Trade-In Program Work?
Trading in your hardware is a common way for people to upgrade their devices affordably. It's a great way to reduce the cost of a new phone and also enables you to responsibly discard your old one. Samsung provides a solid trade-in program that offers excellent values for relatively new—and older—phones.
How to Use the Touchpad on Your Linux Laptop as a Graphics Pad
Graphics tablets are expensive, and a mouse isn't intuitive to draw with. If you have a Linux laptop with a touchpad, you already have a rudimentary graphics tab built in. Here's how to use your touchpad as a basic drawing surface on Linux. Why Use Your Laptop’s Touchpad as a...
How Does Your Phone Know When to Rotate the Screen?
You were watching a video on YouTube in portrait mode, and the screen real estate wasn't enough. To solve this problem, you did what any person with a smartphone would do. Turn the phone on its side. As soon as you did this, the video engulfed the whole screen, and...
How to Fix Crashing Apps on a Samsung Galaxy Phone
It's not too uncommon for Android apps to crash. There can be various reasons for this; maybe your phone didn't boot correctly, maybe it's out of storage, maybe you didn't grant apps the necessary permissions, or something else entirely. In this guide, we'll show you eight ways to fix crashing...
What Is the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter and How Do You Install it?
Many people don’t know this, but Windows comes with a display driver from Microsoft. It's called the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter, and this driver can save your back when drivers from GPU manufacturers like NVIDIA aren’t on hand. Let’s dive a bit deeper into the Microsoft Basic Display...
How to Use Canva Whiteboard to Brainstorm Ideas
If you’re trying to come up with ideas for a big project or business ideas, brainstorming is an excellent strategy for getting your thoughts out there. And while you can use a pen and paper to put everything together, you might find that using a web program will help you keep everything more organized.
How to Use the UPPER Formula in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is a powerful spreadsheet that lets you use formulas to accomplish many things. One such group of formulas allows you to change the text cases inside cells for whatever purpose. For example, if you write "quick brOWn fOX" in a cell, you can convert it to upper case...
How to Set Up and Use Two-Step Verification on WhatsApp
When it comes to your online accounts, safety and security are of the utmost importance. That's why products like password managers and features like two-step verification are so popular. Although WhatsApp doesn't have a password for your account, it does have two-step verification, which you can enable in case bad...
Do You Still Need Antivirus Protection Software?
Antivirus software seems indispensable for both home users and companies. However, users have started to question the necessity of antivirus software, even on computers running Windows. So do you need antivirus software on your computer? What about your smartphone? What's the future for separate antivirus suites?. Why Do You Need...
How to Disable the Snipping Tool in Windows 11
The Snipping Tool is a built-in program in Windows that lets you capture screenshots. You can use this tool if you want to share something with someone or if you need to save a copy of what is on your screen. However, if you don't use it to take screenshots...
How to Find and Unmerge Merged Cells in Excel
Merged cells can be a problem when you need to sort data a certain way. For example, when you try to sort a range that has merged cells, you'll see an error: "This operation requires merged cells to be identically sized." If you have too many merged calls on your...
How to Delete Your Shazams
As with anything else, our music taste is ever-changing. Maybe you've gotten over a certain song and no longer want to see it on your music apps for some reason. You can delete your Shazams on the Shazam app and Apple Music if you're no longer into them. Continue reading to find out how.
How to Format a USB Drive Into NTFS Format in Windows 11
By default, your USB flash drive uses the FAT (File Allocation Table) file system. This is due to the vast compatibility the FAT32 file system offers. However, the NTFS (New Technology File System) file system offers better security and larger storage support, among other benefits. At times, you may also...
Who Owns Reddit? And Who Were the Founders?
Reddit is “the front page of the internet,” but it wasn’t always that way. Like any tech company, its founders have drifted apart, and different owners have bought and sold. So, who owns Reddit now, and who were the original founders?. Meet the Founders of Reddit. It's...
