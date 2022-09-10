Read full article on original website
POLLS: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State, score, predictions, top performers
After improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a Week 3 matchup. This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won each of the seven matchups to this point.
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season
The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season. The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
Bryant stays at No. 1; 2 area schools stay in rankings
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through September 9. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
Thursday football schedule includes 2 MH junior high teams hosting West Memphis West
Junior high football is scheduled for Thursday as two of Mountain Home’s teams will welcome West Memphis West to Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. Elsewhere, Salem entertains Quitman, and Melbourne is home against Atkins. On the eight-man level, Mountain...
Mountain Home J.V. football team gets exciting win over Harrison
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team picked up an exciting 21-20 victory at home Monday night. At the end of the game, Harrison had scored a touchdown and elected to go for the two-point conversion for the win instead of the tie, but Mountain Home’s Dawson Dunlap broke up the pass to preserve the win.
MHCA, Flippin high school volleyball teams cruise to victories
In other volleyball Tuesday night, Mountain Home Christian Academy and Flippin both picked up wins. MHCA cruised past Ozark Christian 3-0, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16. For the Lady Eagles, Kenna Riley had seven kills, five blocks and two digs; Caroline Robinson finished with three kills and...
