Scorebook Live

Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season.  The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
DANVILLE, AR
Arkansas State
KTLO

Bryant stays at No. 1; 2 area schools stay in rankings

Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through September 9. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
KTLO

Mountain Home J.V. football team gets exciting win over Harrison

The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team picked up an exciting 21-20 victory at home Monday night. At the end of the game, Harrison had scored a touchdown and elected to go for the two-point conversion for the win instead of the tie, but Mountain Home’s Dawson Dunlap broke up the pass to preserve the win.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHCA, Flippin high school volleyball teams cruise to victories

In other volleyball Tuesday night, Mountain Home Christian Academy and Flippin both picked up wins. MHCA cruised past Ozark Christian 3-0, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16. For the Lady Eagles, Kenna Riley had seven kills, five blocks and two digs; Caroline Robinson finished with three kills and...
FLIPPIN, AR

