After improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a Week 3 matchup. This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won each of the seven matchups to this point.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO