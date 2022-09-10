Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLO
Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule, and for Mountain Home High School the current home stand will come to an end. The Lady Bombers continue 5A-West action against Russellville. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity contest. Also on the high school level,...
KTLO
Thursday tennis schedule includes MH hosting Siloam Springs
Thursday’s tennis schedule includes another home outing for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers welcome Siloam Springs to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Harrison Country Club will hold two events. One will be between Mountain View, Bergman, Valley...
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes 2 MH junior high teams hosting West Memphis West
Junior high football is scheduled for Thursday as two of Mountain Home’s teams will welcome West Memphis West to Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. Elsewhere, Salem entertains Quitman, and Melbourne is home against Atkins. On the eight-man level, Mountain...
KTLO
MHCA, Flippin high school volleyball teams cruise to victories
In other volleyball Tuesday night, Mountain Home Christian Academy and Flippin both picked up wins. MHCA cruised past Ozark Christian 3-0, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16. For the Lady Eagles, Kenna Riley had seven kills, five blocks and two digs; Caroline Robinson finished with three kills and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
MHHS volleyball gets win over Van Buren at home
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the 5A West conference with a 3-1 win at home over Van Buren Tuesday evening. Mountain Home won by scores of 25-27, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-12. For the Lady Bombers, Carson Schmitz had 14 kills, five...
KTLO
Mountain Home 8th, 7th grade volleyball splits at West Plains
The Mountain Home 8th and 7th grade volleyball teams split their matches at West Plains Tuesday evening. The 8th grade team lost by scores of 25-21, 20-25 and 6-15 to fall to 2-2 on the season. For Mountain Home, Aleigh Lucas had four kills, Maddie Simmons finished with eight digs,...
KTLO
Lady Bombers 5th, Bombers 7th at AR First Tee Confidence Classic
The Mountain High School girls’ golf team finished fifth and the boys were seventh at the AR First Tee Confidence Classic at the Bella Vista Country Club. The two-day event wrapped up Tuesday. The Lady Bombers finished with a team total of 567, just one stroke behind fourth place...
KTLO
Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
Tuesday’s high school tennis schedule includes the first of three straight home outings for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will welcome Russellville to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Elsewhere, Mountain View and Bergman face Haas Hall-Fayetteville at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Thursday schedule includes golf, cross country, fall baseball
Golf, cross country and baseball are scheduled for Thursday. In high school golf, Mountain View will compete at Newport Country Club, and Bergman and Valley Springs will meet Green Forest and Eureka Springs at the Carroll County Country Club in Berryville. The cross country teams from Valley Springs and Harrison...
KTLO
Mountain Home J.V. football team gets exciting win over Harrison
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team picked up an exciting 21-20 victory at home Monday night. At the end of the game, Harrison had scored a touchdown and elected to go for the two-point conversion for the win instead of the tie, but Mountain Home’s Dawson Dunlap broke up the pass to preserve the win.
KTLO
Howard A. Judt, 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Howard A. Judt of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Howard A. Judt died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Volunteers sought for golf tourney hosted by MHHS
The Mountain Home High School golf teams are the hosts for this year’s 5A-West Conference Tournament, and they are seeking assistance from the community. Volunteers are needed to keep score for groups and help maintain pace of play. The tournament is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Big Creek Golf...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas pitcher Zack Morris: "My story is not done here"
While the Arkansas lineup is set to feature many new faces, the Razorback pitching staff will be led by several key returners in 2023. One of the Hogs' primary weapons will be senior left-handed pitcher Zack Morris, who feels he has a lot more to accomplish at Arkansas and has high hopes for the upcoming spring.
KTLO
Norfork father, daughter win world grand championships at fox trotting event
The Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breeding Association recently held its World Show and Celebration in Ava, and a father and daughter from Norfork were among the big winners. Kaylynn Chapman was crowned the world grand champion in the ranch sorting open division, and Ty Chapman ended up with the same title in the ranch sorting open amateur division.
KTLO
James Jay Smith, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
James Jay Smith, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on November 30, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert Smith and Bettie Hoover. He was a boilermaker and worked across the country for several years before making Mountain Home his permanent residence. Jay never met a stranger and especially loved being with his friends, sharing stories, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his grandson, Trenton.
POLLS: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State, score, predictions, top performers
After improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a Week 3 matchup. This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won each of the seven matchups to this point.
cassville-democrat.com
Demolition Derby crashes in Cassville
Fans young and old filled Bill Hailey Arena on Saturday for the annual Cassville Rotary Club’s Demolition Derby. Cars did battle until the smoke finally cleared at the Demolition Derby on Saturday. Contributed photo. Cars raced around the arena and tried to stay running to win each round of...
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Updated scouting report on Arkansas 4-star running back commit Isaiah Augustave
Naples (Fla.) High School features a pair of star 2023 running backs in Arkansas pledge Isaiah Augustave and Iowa commit Kendrick Raphael. Today, we provide a closer look at Augustave with an updated 247Sports scouting report on the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder who averaged almost nine yards per carry as a junior in Fall 2021.
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
Comments / 0