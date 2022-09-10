ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville

Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule, and for Mountain Home High School the current home stand will come to an end. The Lady Bombers continue 5A-West action against Russellville. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity contest. Also on the high school level,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Thursday tennis schedule includes MH hosting Siloam Springs

Thursday’s tennis schedule includes another home outing for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers welcome Siloam Springs to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Harrison Country Club will hold two events. One will be between Mountain View, Bergman, Valley...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHCA, Flippin high school volleyball teams cruise to victories

In other volleyball Tuesday night, Mountain Home Christian Academy and Flippin both picked up wins. MHCA cruised past Ozark Christian 3-0, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16. For the Lady Eagles, Kenna Riley had seven kills, five blocks and two digs; Caroline Robinson finished with three kills and...
FLIPPIN, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Ridge, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Marshall, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Mountainburg, AR
City
Hoxie, AR
City
Cave City, AR
City
Batesville, AR
City
Melbourne, AR
City
Mountain View, AR
City
Rose Bud, AR
Decatur, AR
Sports
City
Decatur, AR
City
Farmington, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Yellville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Salem, AR
KTLO

MHHS volleyball gets win over Van Buren at home

The Mountain Home High School volleyball team improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the 5A West conference with a 3-1 win at home over Van Buren Tuesday evening. Mountain Home won by scores of 25-27, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-12. For the Lady Bombers, Carson Schmitz had 14 kills, five...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home 8th, 7th grade volleyball splits at West Plains

The Mountain Home 8th and 7th grade volleyball teams split their matches at West Plains Tuesday evening. The 8th grade team lost by scores of 25-21, 20-25 and 6-15 to fall to 2-2 on the season. For Mountain Home, Aleigh Lucas had four kills, Maddie Simmons finished with eight digs,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville

Tuesday’s high school tennis schedule includes the first of three straight home outings for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will welcome Russellville to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Elsewhere, Mountain View and Bergman face Haas Hall-Fayetteville at...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Subiaco Academy#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Arkansas Sports Media#4a 3a
KTLO

Thursday schedule includes golf, cross country, fall baseball

Golf, cross country and baseball are scheduled for Thursday. In high school golf, Mountain View will compete at Newport Country Club, and Bergman and Valley Springs will meet Green Forest and Eureka Springs at the Carroll County Country Club in Berryville. The cross country teams from Valley Springs and Harrison...
BERRYVILLE, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home J.V. football team gets exciting win over Harrison

The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team picked up an exciting 21-20 victory at home Monday night. At the end of the game, Harrison had scored a touchdown and elected to go for the two-point conversion for the win instead of the tie, but Mountain Home’s Dawson Dunlap broke up the pass to preserve the win.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Volunteers sought for golf tourney hosted by MHHS

The Mountain Home High School golf teams are the hosts for this year’s 5A-West Conference Tournament, and they are seeking assistance from the community. Volunteers are needed to keep score for groups and help maintain pace of play. The tournament is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Big Creek Golf...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

Arkansas pitcher Zack Morris: "My story is not done here"

While the Arkansas lineup is set to feature many new faces, the Razorback pitching staff will be led by several key returners in 2023. One of the Hogs' primary weapons will be senior left-handed pitcher Zack Morris, who feels he has a lot more to accomplish at Arkansas and has high hopes for the upcoming spring.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Norfork father, daughter win world grand championships at fox trotting event

The Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breeding Association recently held its World Show and Celebration in Ava, and a father and daughter from Norfork were among the big winners. Kaylynn Chapman was crowned the world grand champion in the ranch sorting open division, and Ty Chapman ended up with the same title in the ranch sorting open amateur division.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

James Jay Smith, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)

James Jay Smith, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on November 30, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert Smith and Bettie Hoover. He was a boilermaker and worked across the country for several years before making Mountain Home his permanent residence. Jay never met a stranger and especially loved being with his friends, sharing stories, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his grandson, Trenton.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
cassville-democrat.com

Demolition Derby crashes in Cassville

Fans young and old filled Bill Hailey Arena on Saturday for the annual Cassville Rotary Club’s Demolition Derby. Cars did battle until the smoke finally cleared at the Demolition Derby on Saturday. Contributed photo. Cars raced around the arena and tried to stay running to win each round of...
CASSVILLE, MO
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy