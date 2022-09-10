ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park.

The names of the victims have not been released.

In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable.

Two other people were treated for minor cuts related to the shooting.

Police were initially called to the scene shortly before 10:00 p.m. at 10th and Jonesboro.

There they found the deceased person inside of a damaged white SUV.

    Investigators on the scene of a deadly shooting near 10th and Jonesboro
There is no word yet on who may be responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Little Rock police at 501-371-4829.

We will update as more details become available.

Comments / 17

ghost writer
4d ago

it's up to each individual to change his culture and stop committing crimes etc. getting out of the streets. becoming a working, responsible, productive citizen.

Reply
8
jeff
4d ago

Little Rock is trying to match Memphis crime rate and they’re not far behind. Another city with a major culture problem

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

