WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
KWCH.com
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Smoke in the air as tropical moisture tracks East
Sinuses acting up today or having difficulties breathing? It is because of a significant amount of wildfire smoke tracking through the Central High Plains. The sky should appear a brilliant blue given the low moisture in the atmosphere. However, it looks milky due to wind flow higher up in the atmosphere bringing smoke particles into the air we breathe. Those most sensitive will want to spend the evening indoors and in the air conditioning.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Pre-dawn flip on turnpike injures two
Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning southwest of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Barbara Stuhlsatz, 59, of Burns and Fred Duensing, 13, of Emporia were in a car heading north toward Emporia around 5:55 a.m. After passing...
ksal.com
Late Nights and Big Fights
At approximately 2:30am on September 13th officers were called to a possible battery situation in the 1400 block of Derby. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that a group of individuals who work together went out to a local bar for drinks. After some time they went to Dante Peet’s home for an after party in the 1400 block of Derby.
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
WIBW
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hutchinson
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his van crashed into a ditch in Reno County, just north of Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2:00 p.m., Michael L. Godwin, 46, of McPherson was driving northbound on K61, when for an unknown reason, his GMC van drove through the median and across the southbound lanes of K61. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the northwest ditch.
KAKE TV
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Wichita stop
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring its 2022 winter tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More presented by Hallmark Channel, to Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena on Nov. 17.
WIBW
Motorcycle-SUV crash sends Mo. driver to Kan. hospital with serious injuries
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle-SUV crash along a Kansas highway sent a Missouri motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 115.5 on Kansas Highway 96 - about 14 miles south of U.S. Highway 56 - with reports of an injury crash.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Issabelle 'Izzy' Dieker
There is concern for teenager Issabelle ‘Izzy’ Dieker, who was last seen on Sept. 7, 2022, in Wichita. The 15-year-old is believed to be a runaway. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Sept. 7, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height then: 5’4’’. Weight then: 130...
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $25 adoption event on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. They are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to #BringHomeHappiness. Adult dogs and kittens will be $25. Adult cats will be pick your price. The KHS is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs […]
Barton Co. Commission agrees to vacate phantom roads
Everybody needs some vacation. Or at least a little field trip. Last Wednesday, the Barton County Commission got both on a brief excursion to some fields north of Heizer. The purpose was to view county roads, or the lack thereof, to determine if the roads could be vacated. The commission voted at this Wednesday's meeting to approve that vacation.
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Crash
A McPherson man was killed in a single vehicle crash on a Reno County highway. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Michael Godwin of McPherson was driving a GMC van headed north on K-61 Highway. For an unknown reason, the van veered through the median, across the south-bound lanes of K-61, and came to rest in a ditch.
