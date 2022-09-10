Sinuses acting up today or having difficulties breathing? It is because of a significant amount of wildfire smoke tracking through the Central High Plains. The sky should appear a brilliant blue given the low moisture in the atmosphere. However, it looks milky due to wind flow higher up in the atmosphere bringing smoke particles into the air we breathe. Those most sensitive will want to spend the evening indoors and in the air conditioning.

