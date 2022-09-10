ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Barack Obama tells Harvard team basketball taught him ‘it wasn’t just about me’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KmbY_0hph9LLN00

Former US president Barack Obama has told the Harvard men’s basketball team that the sport taught him “it wasn’t just about me” – a lesson he hoped they would carry with them to other, more consequential, endeavours.

“There is something extraordinary about hitching your wagon to something bigger than yourself,” Mr Obama said, according to a recap of the meeting that was provided to the Associated Press (AP).

“The odds of any of you being LeBron or Steph, as good as you are, are not as high as the odds of you being extraordinary leaders in health care or business or civil rights,” the former president said, referring to NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

“I want you to stay focused on winning that long game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oixFy_0hph9LLN00
Barack Obama with Valerie Jarrett, left, and Harvard basketball coach Tommy Amaker on their way into The Breakfast Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts (Dylan Goodman via AP) (AP)

A 1991 Harvard Law School graduate, Mr Obama returned to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to attend The Breakfast Club, a group formed by basketball coach Tommy Amaker with law professors Charles Ogletree and Ron Sullivan to create a community of black leaders and connect it with his team.

The meeting was closed to media but a summary was provided to the AP by Mr Amaker’s spokeswoman.

“Good teams have good players, but great teams have great teammates – that’s the philosophy we instil in our scholars and ballers,” Mr Amaker said.

“And that was exactly the message that the president reinforced for them today.”

Since arriving in 2007 as the only black head coach among Harvard’s 32 varsity teams, Mr Amaker has embraced his responsibility as a teacher, often turning road games into educational field trips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uoG5_0hph9LLN00
Harvard coach Tommy Amaker (Elaine Thompson/AP) (AP)

He scheduled a game against Howard, the historically black school in Washington, on Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, took the team to visit the MLK Memorial and had an audience with Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the former Harvard Law School dean and clerk for Thurgood Marshall.

The team met former president Jimmy Carter on a trip to Georgia to play Mercer.

The Breakfast Club gatherings at a Harvard Square hotel restaurant have featured guests from in and outside the world of sports – many of them black leaders who were pioneers in their fields or others with a social justice connection.

Past speakers have included sports sociologist Dr Harry Edwards, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, US senator Raphael Warnock and two Massachusetts governors.

But Mr Obama, who played high school basketball and in pick-up games throughout his White House tenure, was the biggest get yet.

“It was more than an honour and truly a distinct privilege to have President Obama with us,” Mr Amaker said, adding that he hoped it would inspire his players “to think big when it comes to what they can achieve in their lives”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Camilla wears diamond thistle brooch given to her by the Queen

The Queen Consort wore a diamond thistle brooch gifted to her by the late Queen in a poignant tribute to Elizabeth II. Camilla choose the heirloom – a nod to the Scottish national flower – for her mourning outfit as she attend the service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Cambridge, MA
Government
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Cambridge, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Cambridge, MA
Basketball
newschain

King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and...
U.K.
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Tommy Amaker
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
newschain

Chris Waller to miss the Queen’s funeral

Australian trainer Chris Waller has announced he will be unable to attend the Queen’s state funeral on Monday due to “Covid-19 related circumstances”. Waller was due to join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley at Westminster Abbey with senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world expected to attend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Square#Steelers#The Associated Press#Nba#Harvard Law School#The Breakfast Club
newschain

Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has told how the Queen had been “absolutely on it” despite appearing ill during their final meeting just two days before her death. The MP said she remained “actively focused” on both world and UK politics when he formally tendered his resignation as prime minister to her, despite being “clearly not well”.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

King questions DUP leader over controversial Northern Ireland Protocol

The King has questioned the leader of the DUP about the party’s position on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to Hillsborough Castle. Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen’s courage hailed as MLAs pay tribute to ‘greatest-ever monarch’

The Queen was a “courageous and gracious leader” who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly has been told. She was also described as the UK’s “greatest ever monarch” as both unionist and nationalist political leaders paid tribute following her death.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
newschain

Ukrainians in freed village tell of life under months of Russian occupation

Ukrainians in a newly freed village have spoken of life under months of Russian occupation. Houses and shops in Hrakove, south-east of the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv, lie in ruins, while its school is a bombed-out hull and its church is scarred by rockets and shells – though its golden dome still gleams in the fading autumn light.
POLITICS
newschain

The Queen’s coffin returns to Buckingham Palace ahead of lying in state

The King was joined by his siblings and both his sons to witness the late Queen’s coffin arriving at Buckingham Palace after pledging to follow his mother’s “shining example” in Northern Ireland. Charles and his Queen Consort were joined by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren...
U.K.
newschain

Alex Albon suffered ‘respiratory failure’ after appendicitis surgery

Formula One driver Alex Albon suffered “respiratory failure” and was left on a ventilator following complications from surgery. Albon, 26, was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday morning, before being transferred to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment. The Williams driver...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy