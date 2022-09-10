ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

🏐 Monarchs split in Plainville

PLAINVILLE - The TMP-Marian volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Plainville. The Monarchs lost 25-17, 25-16 to Ellis then beat the host Cardinals 25-17, 25-10. Ellis defeated Plainville 25-15, 25-18. The Monarchs are 6-8 on the season.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

🏐 HHS goes 0-2 at own triangular

HAYS - The Hays High volleyball team went 0-2 at their own triangular Tuesday. The Indians lost 16-25, 18-25 to Manhattan and 25-17, 11-25, 21-25 to Great Bend. The Panthers defeated Manhattan in their match 25-17, 25-23. The Indians are now 6-7 on the season. The play at Garden City...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ FHSU women finish 11th at Swan Memorial

THORNTON, Colo. - The Fort Hays State women's golf team turned in an 11th-place finish at the 2022 Swan Memorial this week at Todd Creek Golf Club, a par-72, 5,997-yard layout outside Denver. The Tigers finished with a three-round total of 955, just four shots behind 10th place. After opening...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU's Brown named GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference office named Kieran Brown as the GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Brown received the honor for a second-straight week. Brown posted 11 saves in two matches as Fort Hays State tied Texas A&M-International and surrendered just one goal...
HAYS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellis, KS
City
Downs, KS
Hays, KS
Football
City
Plainville, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hays, KS
Ellis, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Hays, KS
Sports
Hays Post

⛳ HHS girls cruise to team title in Liberal

LIBERAL - The Hays High girls’ golf team placed four in the top-10 and won the Liberal Invitational by 16 shots Monday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 169, 16 ahead of Garden City's 185. Dodge City finished third with a 198. Katie Dinkel led...
LIBERAL, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmp#Play Drive#Marian#American Football
Hays Post

Hays High graduates see increasing success in post-secondary education

The Hays school district is seeing increases in student success after graduation, the school board heard in a report Tuesday night. Students graduating from high school had 69.5 percent post-secondary effective rate as of 2022. That looks at students in 2022 who graduated in spring 2020. HHS had a 91.1 percent graduation rate in 2020.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hansen grant brings cutting-edge tech to FHSU allied health

Thanks to a $100,000 grant awarded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Department of Allied Health at Fort Hays State University has recently acquired cutting-edge technology that will better prepare students for their chosen professions. FHSU dedicated an additional $75,000 in support of this project and its implementation. At...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Second small quake detected Monday in Ellis County

A second small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. At 9:27 a.m., a 2.1-magnitude quake was detected in Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hays Post

Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays

A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Warm, windy Thursday could end in much-needed rainfall

After a warm and windy Thursday, the Hays area could receive some much-needed rainfall beginning after 3 p.m. There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, increasing to 50 percent into the evening, the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported. There is a possibility...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Wanted Kansas man led police on chase with stolen scooter

CAWKER CITY - A Downs man with multiple active felony warrants led law enforcement personnel on a chase from Mitchell County into Osborne County with speeds reaching approximately 40 mph. Just before 5p.m. Tuesday, a Mitchell County Sheriff's deputy stopped Bryan Mitchell Troxel, 37, of Downs, who was driving a...
DOWNS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Regional Airport drill seeks to prepare for worst-case scenario

The Hays Regional Airport had a crash emergency drill Tuesday afternoon. The scenario portrayed a fully loaded SkyWest airplane crashing at the airport because of an engine fire. The FAA requires the airport to complete the drill every three years. Dozens of first responders from law enforcement, EMS and fire,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Ellis Co. Sheriff's deputies stop 40 during annual campaign

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department conducted 40 traffic stops and arrested four people during the annual You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign. The campaign, which is supported by a federal grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, began Aug. 20 and ran through Labor Day, Sept. 7. According...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy