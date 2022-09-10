Read full article on original website
🏐 Monarchs split in Plainville
PLAINVILLE - The TMP-Marian volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Plainville. The Monarchs lost 25-17, 25-16 to Ellis then beat the host Cardinals 25-17, 25-10. Ellis defeated Plainville 25-15, 25-18. The Monarchs are 6-8 on the season.
🏐 HHS goes 0-2 at own triangular
HAYS - The Hays High volleyball team went 0-2 at their own triangular Tuesday. The Indians lost 16-25, 18-25 to Manhattan and 25-17, 11-25, 21-25 to Great Bend. The Panthers defeated Manhattan in their match 25-17, 25-23. The Indians are now 6-7 on the season. The play at Garden City...
⛳ FHSU women finish 11th at Swan Memorial
THORNTON, Colo. - The Fort Hays State women's golf team turned in an 11th-place finish at the 2022 Swan Memorial this week at Todd Creek Golf Club, a par-72, 5,997-yard layout outside Denver. The Tigers finished with a three-round total of 955, just four shots behind 10th place. After opening...
⚽ FHSU's Brown named GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference office named Kieran Brown as the GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Brown received the honor for a second-straight week. Brown posted 11 saves in two matches as Fort Hays State tied Texas A&M-International and surrendered just one goal...
⚽ FHSU men receiving votes in latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, released on Tuesday. The Tigers were in the Top 25 in both the preseason and first regular season poll, but slipped to the highest listed receiving votes team outside of the Top 25.
🎥🏈 Kanak featured in Sports Illustrated profile
Former Hays High football standout and now Oklahoma Sooner Jaren Kanak is featured Thursday in an article on Sports Illustrated's All Sooners channel.
⛳ HHS girls cruise to team title in Liberal
LIBERAL - The Hays High girls’ golf team placed four in the top-10 and won the Liberal Invitational by 16 shots Monday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 169, 16 ahead of Garden City's 185. Dodge City finished third with a 198. Katie Dinkel led...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Sep 12, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and guest player Layke Heimerman. Tiger Talk airs Monday at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM) live from Big Smoke Barbeque at the corner of 8th and Main in Hays.
Hays High graduates see increasing success in post-secondary education
The Hays school district is seeing increases in student success after graduation, the school board heard in a report Tuesday night. Students graduating from high school had 69.5 percent post-secondary effective rate as of 2022. That looks at students in 2022 who graduated in spring 2020. HHS had a 91.1 percent graduation rate in 2020.
Hansen grant brings cutting-edge tech to FHSU allied health
Thanks to a $100,000 grant awarded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Department of Allied Health at Fort Hays State University has recently acquired cutting-edge technology that will better prepare students for their chosen professions. FHSU dedicated an additional $75,000 in support of this project and its implementation. At...
Second small quake detected Monday in Ellis County
A second small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. At 9:27 a.m., a 2.1-magnitude quake was detected in Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line.
Plainville woman injured in rollover accident north of I-70 in Hays
At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Plainville woman's vehicle left Hall Street just north of Interstate 70 and her vehicle rolled. Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun said the woman was taken to HaysMed, but he said he did not think her injuries were life-threatening. The woman's name and age were...
Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Warm, windy Thursday could end in much-needed rainfall
After a warm and windy Thursday, the Hays area could receive some much-needed rainfall beginning after 3 p.m. There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, increasing to 50 percent into the evening, the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported. There is a possibility...
🎙 Post Podcast: School year programing underway at the Hays Public Library
School year programming is underway at the Hays Public Library as they continue to develop their technological resources. Communications Coordinator, Callie Kolacny stops by to share the details on this episode of the Post Podcast. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts...
Wanted Kansas man led police on chase with stolen scooter
CAWKER CITY - A Downs man with multiple active felony warrants led law enforcement personnel on a chase from Mitchell County into Osborne County with speeds reaching approximately 40 mph. Just before 5p.m. Tuesday, a Mitchell County Sheriff's deputy stopped Bryan Mitchell Troxel, 37, of Downs, who was driving a...
Hays Regional Airport drill seeks to prepare for worst-case scenario
The Hays Regional Airport had a crash emergency drill Tuesday afternoon. The scenario portrayed a fully loaded SkyWest airplane crashing at the airport because of an engine fire. The FAA requires the airport to complete the drill every three years. Dozens of first responders from law enforcement, EMS and fire,...
Ellis Co. Sheriff's deputies stop 40 during annual campaign
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department conducted 40 traffic stops and arrested four people during the annual You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign. The campaign, which is supported by a federal grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, began Aug. 20 and ran through Labor Day, Sept. 7. According...
