Giants receivers getting needed boost from returning Sterling Shepard

On Sunday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn., wide receiver Sterling Shepard will step onto a football field and play an NFL game for the first time since calamity struck.

Shepard’s recovery from the torn Achilles he suffered last December has gone so well that he did not appear on the Giants’ injury report Friday. There was not even a cursory designation of questionable to keep the Titans wondering. That would be pointless.

“Ain’t no question about it,” Shepard told The Post. “I’ve been saying I’m playing all week, so that’s the plan.”

In a Giants receivers’ room in which the headlines of late have centered around Kenny Golladay’s and Kadarius Toney’s lack of production in 2021, that is a rare bit of good news. Shepard, a Giant since the Ben McAdoo era, will be back catching passes, the injury he has rehabbed since December completely removed from his mind.

That is something Shepard has earned through intensive rehab, compressing what is normally a yearlong recovery to just nine months. He had never suffered a major injury before, but attacked this challenge hard.

“S–t ton of just exercising,” Shepard said. “Just trying to strengthen my calf as much as I can so I can still have that pop, still have that push.”

He’s still doing those exercises — toe raises and the like — but he feels very much himself.

“I wouldn’t be back out there if I didn’t,” he said.

Assuming there are no last-minute changes, Shepard’s return means Sunday will be the first time the Giants have had their top three receivers, top running back, top tight end and both starting offensive tackles available for an entire game since Nov. 18, 2018 — a span over which the expected starters at those positions have all been healthy for just two of 228 quarters.

“It’s been impressive,” Daniel Jones told The Post of Shepard’s recovery. “I think he’s an extremely hardworking guy. He puts his heart and soul into playing football, into preparing and making himself a better player. He took that approach to his rehab and I think that’s why you see him, he’s in the position he’s in.

“He stayed consistent with it. He works his tail off every day. So I’m excited for him.”

Having never had more than 872 receiving yards in a season, Shepard wouldn’t be considered a No. 1 receiver on most NFL teams. But he might well be in that position for the Giants, and he indisputably makes the receivers’ room much better.

Despite the story surrounding him, Shepard doesn’t expect this Sunday to feel any different than past Sundays.

“It shouldn’t,” Shepard said. “I’ll get pregame jitters, just like I always do. I suspect it’s gonna be the same as the million other games that I played.”