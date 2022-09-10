Read full article on original website
Klopp on Boehly’s All-Star Game Idea: “Does He Want to Bring the Harlem Globetrotters?”
After a summer of “sports directing” that ended up with him firing his Champions League-winning coach, Todd Boehly, the frontman of a consortium that purchased Chelsea, took to a discussion at the SALT Conference, a global thought leadership and networking forum, in New York to fire off some thoughts on the English game.
Chelsea rumors: Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Édouard Mendy, Ethan Ampadu latest
Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United has led to some speculation over his future. His current deal runs only through the end of the season, although United do have the option to extend it by another year. Rashford was incessantly linked with PSG during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and while unsurprisingly nothing transpired there, the situation could become much more interesting next summer.
Why did Christian Pulisic stay at Chelsea?
As everyone knows by now, despite rumors placing him in Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle United, as well as Champions League clubs in Italy (Juventus) and Spain, Christian Pulisic is after all, remaining with Chelsea, at least until the winter transfer window. But did the front office really want to move him? Were the new American ownership group really looking for a highest bidder or for the American to land somewhere he would be immediately required in the starting lineup? My guess is no, not really. In other words, the summer transfer window closing without him being sent out on loan (which is what is said to have been their condition) was always the front office’s true intention, even if they made it seem otherwise.
Five Things From A Dire Defeat To Sunderland
As hitherto unseen at home this season, Reading turned in an absolute horror-show performance at the hands of promoted Sunderland. A team who reportedly had no full backs and only one fit striker (and no fit strikers by the end of the game, either) ripped Reading apart at will. Whatever...
Sporting 2-0 Tottenham: Four Things we Learned in Lisbon
Well, that wasn’t fun. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Portugal to face Sporting SC on Tuesday with a chance to take a pretty commanding grasp of Champions League Group D. After their scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed at the weekend, they even had a few extra days to prepare and head coach Antonio Conte was able to name what he thinks is his current first choice XI without rotation.
Tottenham v. Leicester to proceed on Saturday, with three Premier League matches postponed
Good news, everybody! Hours after the Football Association announced its plans to resume playing football managers in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the Premier League has followed suit. The league issued a statement saying that games will resume for matchweek 8, but that two of them — Man United v. Leeds, Chelsea v. Liverpool — will be postponed for policing reasons and a third — Brighton vs. Crystal Palace — will remain postponed due to the effects of a proposed rail strike.
Harvey Elliott On Liverpool’s “Big Improvement” Against Ajax
Liverpool started the 2022-23 season generally playing well if not exceptionally but failing to get results. Then their play started to fall off, aligning with those poor results. After six Premier League rounds and their first Champions League tie, they looked in trouble. In their second Champions League tie, they...
Sky Blue News: City v BVB, Gundo & Pep, Injury Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back in action in the UEFA Champions League after an 8-day layoff. The Sky Blues host Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund tonight at the Etihad Stadium. Sky Blue News is here to catch you up on the morning headlines as we build toward kick-off. Man City have unusual...
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches resume!. Manchester City are facing a Dortmund side who are looking for a result. Time and Date: Wednesday 14 September 2022, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Daniele Orsato ITA. Assistant referees Ciro Carbone...
Reading vs Sunderland: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading return to action this evening as they host Sunderland, who will be hoping to recover following the loss of Alex Neil. The visitors certainly have the ingredients to be competitive this season despite only winning promotion from League One in May, though a mid table finish is something many of their supporters will probably take as they look to avoid playing third-tier football again anytime soon.
BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend
It’s official. The Premier League will resume matches at the weekend after pausing to commemorate the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads:. Premier League fixtures will resume...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target João Gomes
Liverpool’s long-term need for midfield reinforcements has made it to Brazil with the local transfer chatter this week suggesting the Reds could be plotting a mid-season move for Flamengo’s highly rated 21-year-old midfielder João Gomes. Gomes, whose signing could wind up confusing for fans and commentators were...
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax
After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
Paul Ince Slams Reading’s Performance In Dire Sunderland Defeat
A disappointing evening at the SCL Stadium saw the Royals lose 3-0 against Sunderland. In what was a quiet first half, Sunderland ended up going into the break 2-0 up with a brace from Patrick Roberts. Jack Clarke scored their third in the second half. Reading remain fourth in the table but Paul Ince said it was the kick up the backside that we needed. He spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.
Reading 0-3 Sunderland: Player Ratings
Joe Lumley - 5 Other than one decent late save I’m not sure Lumley did much other than pick the ball out of his net three times. Not particularly to blame for any of the goals. Andy Yiadom - 4 Something looked off with Yiadom tonight, he was really...
Wednesday September 14th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tottenham Hotspur should benefit nicely from Marcus Edwards’ emergence
Tottenham Hotspur were not great yesterday in their 2-0 defeat against Sporting Club yesterday. Spurs are in second place in the group and a victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in match week three will calm things down, but we’re not here to talk about those remaining fixtures in the Champions League group stage.
Fan Focus: Reading fan Simeon believes that ex-Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria has stagnated!
Matthew Crichton: Reading finished 21st in the Championship and were deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability regulations - what is the situation like off the pitch currently?. Simeon Pickup: Much better nowadays. The points deduction and corresponding business plan from the EFL (which restricts squad size and spending)...
Four Youngsters Included in Liverpool’s PL Squad
Liverpool FC’s squad for the Premier League has been finalised, with 23 out 25 players submitted. Liverpool, of course, has a ton of under-21 players who don’t have to be registered to play, which may explain the vacancies. This will also allow Liverpool to bring in another player in the winter transfer window, possibly two if one is homegrown and the club feels like lighting money on fire in a January transfer for an English player.
Sky Blue News: Dortmund Build Up, Prem Resumes, Akanji Interview, and More...
The Premier League is back this weekend, but first Manchester City face Champions League foe Borussia Dortmund. Sky Blue News is back to bring you all the latest. How Manchester City could line up against Borussia Dortmund - Ben Knapton - Sports Mole. Sports Mole previews the possible squad sheet...
