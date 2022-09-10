Read full article on original website
St. Joseph Hospital receives $100k for birthing coalition
EUREKA, Calif. — St. Joseph Hospital received a $100,000 Leighton Memorial Award for its Better Birthing Coalition, which works with local tribes to address health inequities in the community. The Better Birthing Coalition is a partnership between the K'ima:w Medical Center in Hoopa and Providence St. Joseph Hospital in...
Addressing wildfire risk in vulnerable Northstate communities
LEWISTON, Calif. — The Northstate knows the threat of wildfires all too well, and for some communities, the threat is exceedingly high. According to the USDA's Wildfire Risk to Communities map, Lewiston has a greater threat to homes than 95% of communities in California. Other cities in Trinity County who share the dangers of difficult terrain and dense vegetation see similar threat levels, with Weaverville being more vulnerable than 90% of communities in the state, Hayfork at 92% and Douglas City at an alarming 98%.
Eureka High School's new gym nears completion, as school prepares for more projects
EUREKA, Calif. — Construction of Eureka High School's new gymnasium is near completion and preparing to welcome students onto its court. The new gymnasium replaces the school's original gym built in the late 1950s. When it came to modernization plans, Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck said with ADA accessibility requirements and the removal of hazardous, it's more economically feasible to build a whole new building.
A Canada goose collected in Weaverville tests positive for Bird Flu
WEAVERVILLE, Calif — On August 25th a Canada Goose in Weaverville was collected and sent to Wildlife Health Laboratory and was confirmed to have tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1. This disease is known to cause severe mortality in the backyard and commercial flocks, according to the...
Small fire at Arcata Marsh prompts large firefighting response
ARCATA, Calif. — Reports of a vegetation fire near the bike path alongside the train tracks was reported to dispatchers around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. When firefighters got there, they found a relatively small vegetation fire, which they extinguished in minutes. Fire officials on the scene said the cause...
Six Rivers Complex causes high soil damage in some areas, increases potential for erosion
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — In the aftermath of the near-completely contained Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, some areas burned by the flames may be more susceptible to erosion. These are areas where the earth was scorched to the point where the soil lost its roots and structure. "You'll have...
Six Rivers Complex reaches 95% containment
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 95% containment as of Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Cooler temperatures and humidity helped firefighters increase the containment of the fire. Fire officials also say the trough of low pressure is expected to continue this trend for the week and is expected to keep fire activity to a minimum.
Six Rivers Complex: Evacuation warnings lifted as fire is 93% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — After weeks of evacuating residents in the Willow Creek area, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has officially lifted all evacuation warnings in areas impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. All evacuation orders and warnings have also been lifted in Trinity County since Sept....
Fire at Forbes Cabinets causes $2 million in damage
HUMBOLDT HILL, Calif. — Over the weekend, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a commercial structure fire leaving a business' building at a total loss. Humboldt Bay Fire said at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday, crews received a report of a structure fire at a cabinet shop on Eich Road in the Humboldt Hill area of Eureka. The report was upgraded to a two-alarm fire as crews arrived at Forbes Cabinets. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.
Arson suspect arrested for starting fire in Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A suspect was arrested on arson charges after starting one fire and attempting to start another in Willow Creek. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, this incident occurred on Sunday around 7:54 p.m. at a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek.
Six Rivers Complex: Cooling trend helping fire crews, containment up to 91%
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of Monday morning, fire officials said the Six Rivers Lightning Complex has burned 41,450 acres and is 91% contained — up from 89% on Friday. According to the Six Rivers National Forest, favorable weather conditions are expected to keep any burning occurring within the interior of the control lines to a minimum. The cooling trend has also helped firefighters as their focus remains on patrolling the perimeter of both the Ammon and Campbell fires, removing hose and equipment that is no longer needed on the fire line, chipping tree limbs and brush that was cut along the roadways, mitigating hazard trees and repairing damaged roads.
The first of two cruise ships coming to Eureka this month brought 500+ visitors
EUREKA, Calif. — Today, a Regent cruise ship docked in Eureka, bringing more than 500 tourists into town. The MS Oceania Regatta arrived at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The City of Eureka welcomed visitors under the fog with coffee, donuts and itineraries at Schneider Dock. Swan Asbury, the economic...
Second large power outage in Hoopa in recent days
HOOPA, Calif. — On Tuesday, a second power outage in the last five days impacted thousands of customers in the Hoopa Valley area and other areas in Northern California. According to the PG&E outage map. the outage started at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and won't be restored until around 7 p.m. 2,083 customers were without power. PG&E says they are assessing the cause of the outage location.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex 95% contained, some roads remain closed
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — U.S. Forest Service put out a statement Wednesday that the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire is now at 95% containment and is currently at 41,540 acres. They say that cooler temperatures and humidity helped firefighters. With low pressure continuing for the rest of the week,...
