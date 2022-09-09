Australia’s Nine Network has ordered a local version of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars and a two-part drama event series based on the late cricket maverick Shane Warne. Both shows were presented at Nine’s Upfront today. Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is the latest adaptation of celeb chef and present Ramsay’s cooking competition format, which All3Media International sells globally, after the original Fox show and the UK remake on the BBC. Endemol Shine Australia and Studio Ramsay are making the show, in which Ramsay and business mogul Janine Allis will mentor and guide competing two teams, with each contestant vying for their food business...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 21 MINUTES AGO