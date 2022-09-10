LEWISTON, Calif. — The Northstate knows the threat of wildfires all too well, and for some communities, the threat is exceedingly high. According to the USDA's Wildfire Risk to Communities map, Lewiston has a greater threat to homes than 95% of communities in California. Other cities in Trinity County who share the dangers of difficult terrain and dense vegetation see similar threat levels, with Weaverville being more vulnerable than 90% of communities in the state, Hayfork at 92% and Douglas City at an alarming 98%.

LEWISTON, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO