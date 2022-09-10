Read full article on original website
Field set for Cinch Playoffs semifinals at Puyallup Rodeo
Saturday at the Cinch Playoffs at the Puyallup Rodeo saw lots of thrills and spills with two action-packed performances. On Saturday afternoon, the excitement started when bareback rider Mason Clements scored 85 points on Calgary Stampede’s Dirty Money. That earned the Spanish Fork, Utah, resident $3,600, money he needs for the world standings and to support his growing family. His wife, Brianna Clements gave birth to their first child, a girl, Charlee Mae, two weeks ago.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
thurstontalk.com
Tumwater to Offer First Annual Tumwater Falls Fest
Through a partnership with Olympia Tumwater Foundation, the City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation Department is excited to present the first annual Tumwater Falls Fest. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 in Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls. Celebrating Tumwater Falls as a sacred and historically significant place...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tacoma on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street at around 4 p.m. The officials stated that two cars and a school bus were involved in the collision. According to the...
KING-5
Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at
We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
townandtourist.com
30 Top Black-Owned Restaurants In Seattle, WA (Picked by a Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When you’re in Seattle, there’s somewhere good to eat on nearly every block. It has been ranked as one of the top 10 cities in America for foodies and black-owned restaurants are an essential part of Seattle’s food scene. This community stays true to flavorful recipes, fresh ingredients, and great hospitality. So, what are the best black-owned restaurants in Seattle?
KXRO.com
SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man
A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
Tacoma school bus with children involved in collision with two cars
A school bus in Tacoma was involved in a collision with two cars on Tuesday, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 4 p.m., officers responded to Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street. Tacoma police said there were minor injuries. No word if there were...
q13fox.com
Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
‘Eco blocks’ on Seattle streets are thwarting more than homeless encampments
SEATTLE — Eco blocks are popping up all over some Seattle neighborhoods. The trouble is most of them are illegal. Those who admit to putting up the ecology blocks say they are just trying to protect their businesses. The blocks do appear to be discouraging homeless encampments. But Seattle’s...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle must overcome delusional or naive homeless people and their enablers
I spent last Sunday visiting various homeless encampments in Seattle. After speaking with many living in them, most of whom were from out of state, it became clear: they’re beyond help. It’s the fault of city leadership and homeless enabling activists. The encampments I visited in SoDo were...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seaplanes are a Seattle icon. Their pilots are mystified by tragic crash
Last Sunday's fatal crash of a seaplane off Whidbey Island stunned and mystified the region's aviation community, for whom sturdy de Havilland floatplanes have been a routine yet thrilling part of life here. Seaplanes have been part of Seattle's fabric since Boeing's first plane took off from Lake Union in...
kptv.com
Car bomb explodes at Washington funeral, police searching for suspect
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state police are looking for a man who is suspected of putting an explosive in a car belonging to a funeral attendee, causing the car to explode. On August 23, as the victim was attending a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, a device was allegedly...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
Harborview Medical Center seeing record number of patients
SEATTLE — Harbor Medical Center officials on Wednesday told the King County Council that the level one trauma center has a record number of patients that are far exceeding the number of licensed beds, pushing resources to the brink. The hospital is licensed by the state to have a...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle
The Emerald City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
The Suburban Times
Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive a Success
City of Puyallup social media post. The 2022 Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive was a success! Some of the cattle did stop midway through to have little snack on some shrubs. Thank you all for coming out and enjoying some community fun!
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dow Constantine has mini-fit when asked about Seattle homeless shelter
Residents in Seattle’s International District are upset with a King County plan to expand a homeless shelter in their neighborhood. They say they weren’t consulted about the decision. They may have dodged a bullet given the reaction of King County Executive Dow Constantine and his staff. Independent journalist...
