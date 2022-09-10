ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police investigating Friday night homicide

By John Kushmaul
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park.

The names of the victims have not been released.

In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable.

Two other people were treated for minor cuts related to the shooting.

Police were initially called to the scene of the shooting shortly before 10:00 p.m. at 10th and Jonesboro.

There they found the deceased person inside of a damaged white SUV.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfWWT_0hph7iwu00
    Investigators on the scene of a deadly shooting near 10th and Jonesboro
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxYU9_0hph7iwu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cKcJ_0hph7iwu00

There is no word yet on who may be responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Little Rock police at 501-371-4829.

We will update as more details become available.

