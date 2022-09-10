ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WA

Chronicle

Centralia’s Harrison, O’Dell Win Races in Meet With Bearcats

In a strong early season showing, Centralia cross country runners Devin Harrison and Elyse O’Dell took home wins in a home meet at Borst Park against W.F. West Wednesday afternoon. Harrison led the charge for the boys, running a 17:39.7, beating second-place finisher Jaysen Miles of W.F. West by...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Wasson medals but T-Birds take team matchup

Centralia junior Von Wasson had the best day of anyone on the course, but Tumwater put all five golfers on its card between him and the next-best Tiger to roll to a 203-260 win at Tumwater Valley. Wasson carded a 1-over 37, tallying four birdies but getting saddled with a...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Alliance Open Golf Tournament; ARTrails Opening Gala Reception; Tenino Railroad Day; Mexican Independence Celebration

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 15 at ToledoTel, 183 Plomondon Road, Toledo; 5 to 7 p.m. Bonanza BBQ will be providing food and drinks will be available. Raffles will be held at this networking opportunity. Economic Alliance Skills Competition. Sept....
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Tumac Taproom Seeks to Create Community Hangout Space in Napavine

The brick building at 108 E. Washington St. in Napavine has been a lot of things in the 100 or so years since it was built. “I heard post office, dog grooming, gourmet hot dog stand, DVD store, like a cowboy boutique … and I’m sure there’s more,” said Tasha Landram, who is now leasing the building with her husband, Jeremy, for a new venture called the Tumac Taproom.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932

Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Bill Moeller Commentary: It’s the Berries — OK, and the Pies

This newspaper carried an article a while ago that originated in The Bellingham Herald concerning blackberries grown in the wild. That may be a redundant description because I don’t know of a single person who deliberately plants blackberries in their garden. They’re too easy to find along a country...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Mason County Man Injured After Garbage Truck Tips Over

A 56-year-old Shelton man was injured and taken to an area hospital Monday afternoon after the garbage truck he was driving tipped over, according to Washington State Patrol. How did the truck tip over? A blowout to the right front tire. About 1:30 p.m., the Shelton man was headed south...
SHELTON, WA
Chronicle

Repairs to Salzer Valley Road From 2020 Rainfall Damage Continue

Lewis County Public Works, along with geotechnical engineers from Landau Associates, is making progress repairing the rain-caused cracking on Salzer Valley Road east of Centralia. The damage occurred during early 2020 storms. “The most economical alternative for the repair is to excavate and construct shear ‘keyways’ roughly 28 feet deep...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Skookumchuck Dam Webinar to Be Held Sept. 28

The Office of the Chehalis Basin will be holding a webinar on Sept. 28 to share the latest modeling and research being done on the Skookumchuck Dam and the many possible futures currently being explored. Set to start at 6 p.m., the webinar will feature Nat Kale from the Office...
CHEHALIS, WA
NewsBreak
Sports
Tacoma Daily Index

Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.

A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Man, 21, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Grays Harbor County

A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol. The State Patrol identified the man as Devon D. Miller of Harbor, Oregon. About 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Miller was headed west on state Route 8 at McKnight Road, west of McCleary....
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

'Night of Magic' Scheduled for Oct. 22 to Raise Funds For Lewis County Seniors

A “Night of Magic” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support the Lewis County Seniors and the nonprofit group’s activities. The event is scheduled to be held at The Loft in downtown Chehalis from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be “a professional magic show by well-known and beloved magician Jeff Evans, a catered dinner, silent auction and the well-known and beloved ‘dessert dash.’”
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

