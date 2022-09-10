Join us on the ball field in the Augusta Bottoms for the 20th Annual Beer Festival on Saturday, October 1. Tickets for VIP are $45 and must be purchased online. The admission for VIP allows access one hour before the event opens (12 to 5 p.m.) General admission is $35 for advance purchase or $40 at the gate and has access from 1 to 5 p.m. Designated driver tickets are available for $6.

