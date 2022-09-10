Read full article on original website
theScore
A Tyrese Maxey star turn could be the Sixers' salvation
With the 2022-23 campaign approaching, we're diving deep into some of the players we're most interested to watch. First up, a rising star in a pressure-packed environment. Given the limited resources available to them, the Philadelphia 76ers had a pretty tidy offseason. They retained James Harden on a short-term deal that came in well below the annual value of the 2022-23 player option Harden declined. That allowed them to use the full mid-level exception to sign P.J. Tucker. They also flipped the No. 23 pick in the draft for sticky-handed point-of-attack stopper De'Anthony Melton and used the bi-annual exception to sign 3-and-D wing Danuel House, deepening and fortifying the roster around reigning scoring champion and two-time MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Has Played With Many Superstars In His NBA Career: "LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul..."
For much of the first half of his NBA career, JaVale McGee was somewhat of a laughing stock. He was a very raw big man who endured his fair share of struggles on the court, and as he made boneheaded plays, he became a fixture on Shaqtin' A Fool, which only added more credence to the idea that he was just a bad player.
Nick Van Exel says he once gave Kobe Bryant tapes of Michael Jordan and never saw them again
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Van Exel indicated that he once lent Kobe Bryant videotapes of the legendary Michael Jordan and never got them back. Van Exel’s comments about his former teammate are part of the Hulu documentary series “Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers.”
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announcing Signing Of Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Tuesday that they have officially signed Montrezl Harrell, who has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s true feelings on buyout after potential trade, revealed
Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers have been pushing the narrative about Russell Westbrook staying on for another season, the general belief is that they would much rather trade him away if given the opportunity. In the event that Westbrook does get traded, the harsh reality for him is that he’s likely going […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s true feelings on buyout after potential trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2020 NBA Re-Draft: Where Do Devin Vassell, Tre Jones Land for Spurs?
The Spurs will be relying on their two 2020 draft picks to maintain sustained success for the team this season.
‘I wasn’t prepared’: Warriors star Stephen Curry agonizes over one of the ‘biggest regrets’ of his career
Stephen Curry has achieved so many things throughout what has been a decorated NBA career. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors superstar is by no means immune to regret. In a recent tell-all interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, Curry got brutally honest about one particular regret in his career that he continues to agonize […] The post ‘I wasn’t prepared’: Warriors star Stephen Curry agonizes over one of the ‘biggest regrets’ of his career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ grind doesn’t stop with workout seen in Italy
It’s difficult to believe that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is already approaching his forties. Just this past season, LeBron averaged his second most points per game in season for his career, dropping 30.3 points a night as the Lakers crumbled due to injury problems, fit issues, and lack of quality contributors all around. […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ grind doesn’t stop with workout seen in Italy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan’s Net Worth
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. Nevertheless, in this specific post, we’re looking […] The post Michael Jordan’s Net Worth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz GM reveals real reason why they accepted Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell trade offer over Knicks
There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the Utah Jazz’s decision to pick the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade offer for Donovan Mitchell over that of the New York Knicks. This is despite the fact that the Jazz were engaged in negotiations with the Knicks for what feels like the entire offseason. Some have even gone as […] The post RUMOR: Jazz GM reveals real reason why they accepted Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell trade offer over Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers legend Allen Iverson calls LeBron James 'The One' in GOAT debate
The GOAT debate is one of the biggest in basketball. Some say it’s Michael Jordan. Others say it’s LeBron James. Still others bring up Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird or someone else. Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson played against a number of amazing players in his career,...
Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize
In the NBA, there is no such thing as a way-too early plan. NBA front offices always need to be on their toes, ready to sniff out and give opportunities to players who fit their system, culture, and, who knows, maybe turn the franchise’s fortunes around. And despite coming up short in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in six games, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens knows that as early as now, they should be planning for their future, especially in a league with increased superstar discontent.
RUMOR: Status of Bojan Bogdanovic’s potential trade to Lakers, revealed
The Utah Jazz may have already masterminded two of the biggest blockbuster deals of the offseason in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but it is clear that they aren’t done just yet. The Jazz are expected to offload their few remaining veterans as they embrace a full rebuild, and Bojan Bogdanovic has reportedly garnered significant […] The post RUMOR: Status of Bojan Bogdanovic’s potential trade to Lakers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Emotionally I was way over the top’: Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright’s initial reaction as they broke MLB battery record
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most successful franchises in the 21st century. Since the 2000 season, the Cardinals have only finished with a losing record only once, a 78-84 record in 2007, perennially being in the playoff hunt despite a revolving cast of stars. However, through all that roster turnover, one pair has been a staple of the Cardinals’ identity for the past 16 years – starter Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina.
Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony
The addition of Danilo Gallinari would have given the Boston Celtics, fresh off a 4-2 defeat in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, solid depth on the wing behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the 34-year old Gallinari has lost a step, he still would have provided the […] The post Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs Have Reasons to be Optimistic
Last season, the Dallas Mavericks exceeded expectations by advancing to the Western Conference finals. Can they do it again?
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Ejected From FIBA Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the NBA offseason, many players have been playing in FIBA, and one of those players is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (playing for Greece). On Tuesday, Antetokounmpo and Greece faced off with Germany in the FIBA quarterfinals. Greece is led by...
