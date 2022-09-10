ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillah, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Two car shows planned this weekend in Yakima and Moxee

It's a big weekend for car buffs in the Yakima Valley. The 30th annual Ponies in the Sun car show is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ponies in the Sun is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. It's open to the public and free to spectators.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Struggle to fill Yakima Valley job openings continues

In-person interactions were plentiful and a large meeting room was filled with 48 employers and about 200 potential employees as the South Central Workforce Council hosted its Sept. 8 job fair at the Yakima Convention Center. But a closer look at the businesses and agencies participating in the job fair...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zillah, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Prosser, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Prosser, WA
City
Zillah, WA
City
Grandview, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday event at Zillah Teapot commemorates 100th anniversary of Teapot Dome Scandal

ZILLAH — City officials will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Teapot Dome Scandal on Saturday at the quirky landmark inspired by it. Mayor Scott Carmack will speak during the 11 a.m. ceremony at Teapot Dome Memorial Park, 117 First Ave. The public event at the Teapot Dome Service Station, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, is expected to last about half an hour.
ZILLAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Polo for Pegasus event this Saturday in the Wenas Valley

The second annual Polo for Pegasus tournament is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the Wenas Valley. The polo tournament is a fundraising event for the Pegasus Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003. The organization provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy using equine movement for children and adults with physical and mental special needs.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Air quality in Yakima Valley deemed unhealthy amid wildfire smoke

Air quality was unhealthy on Monday in Yakima as smoke from wildfires was visible across the Northwest. Air quality was unhealthy for everyone as of 8 a.m. in downtown Yakima, Sunnyside and Ellensburg, according to readings from the Department of Ecology. When air quality is unhealthy, people should stay inside and take steps to filter indoor air. Everyone should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. People who must be outside should wear a respirator mask such as an N95.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Leopards#Sblive
Yakima Herald Republic

Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School

Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Air Force, other agencies join search for missing 4-year-old

Update: Officials scale back massive effort to find missing boy in Yakima, but aren't giving up. Searchers are continuing to look for a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Saturday night. “We’re hoping that we can find this child and safely return him to his...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy