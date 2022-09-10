ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

“Their decisions kill women,” Martina Navratilova attacks white male politicians over ‘UNJUST’ abortion laws in the USA

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

Lois Smestad
4d ago

The issue is inequality, and control. The people seeking to place women as a permanent underclass characterize their stance as "pro-Life" although it can, does, and will lead to maternal deaths (and often. infertility, too). Ruling that females cannot control their own organs leaves fetuses with more rights than anyone else, and women with less rights than a brain-dead corpse. The return of involuntary servitude; depending on state law; for fecund females. only. Never thought I'd see the day. Expect Birth Control to be next. In my state, Voting rights & right to hold office have already been mentioned ..... Either we beat this back now, or things will get worse

Reply(4)
5
Matt the Marauder
3d ago

You’re an elderly lesbian. I thought the left says if you don’t have experience with an issue than you can’t speak on it?

Reply
3
Related
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martina Navratilova
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Laws#The Us Supreme#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Iud#Obgyn#Gop
Washington Examiner

Transgender kids will be allowed to compete against biological girls after court reverses ban

Transgender teen athletes will be able to compete against girls in Utah after a court stunningly reversed a previously implemented ban. The decision, which goes against the will of most Americans according to a new Washington Examiner-YouGov poll, was made just ahead of the school year resuming in the state. A ban was passed by Republicans earlier this year, however, the reversal now gives transgender athletes a path to competing against girls. A new commission will rule on a case-by-case basis whether or not a trans student is allowed to compete against biological girls.
UTAH STATE
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Woke New York state senator, 36, sparks fury with tweet saying lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts

A New York State Senator sparked fury with a recent tweet that suggested that older lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts and won't fight as hard for reproductive rights. Biaggi, 36, posted the Twitter. last month, which. spurred some initial backlash, but...
POLITICS
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy