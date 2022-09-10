ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Two car shows planned this weekend in Yakima and Moxee

It's a big weekend for car buffs in the Yakima Valley. The 30th annual Ponies in the Sun car show is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ponies in the Sun is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. It's open to the public and free to spectators.
YAKIMA, WA
KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Struggle to fill Yakima Valley job openings continues

In-person interactions were plentiful and a large meeting room was filled with 48 employers and about 200 potential employees as the South Central Workforce Council hosted its Sept. 8 job fair at the Yakima Convention Center. But a closer look at the businesses and agencies participating in the job fair...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KREM2

West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard

SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
A line of storms will help to clear out some smoke!

Smoky skies and average daytime highs expected Tuesday with a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, bringing the potential for cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding over burn scars. There is a Flood watch in place for the Cascade, Okanogan and Ferry counties, beginning this afternoon, continuing through Wednesday afternoon.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Polo for Pegasus event this Saturday in the Wenas Valley

The second annual Polo for Pegasus tournament is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the Wenas Valley. The polo tournament is a fundraising event for the Pegasus Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003. The organization provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy using equine movement for children and adults with physical and mental special needs.
SELAH, WA

