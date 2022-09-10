Read full article on original website
What’s going on with Tri-Cities Sonic restaurants closing? + New virtual golf business
Plus a new food truck is set to debut at the Columbia Gardens Vine Cutting event.
Yakima Herald Republic
High cost of food creates stress, tough decisions for Yakima Valley families
Reyna Mendoza Lopez pushed a stroller packed with bread, watermelon and fresh produce up Euclid Avenue in Grandview. Two women walked beside her. They, too, pushed strollers and they, too, carried groceries. All three were on their way back to an apartment complex where Mendoza Lopez was visiting her sister....
Yakima Herald Republic
Spokane Valley bull rider starts long haul to recovery after a rodeo fall, broken neck
At a Friday night peak event, Connor "Hubba" Hagerty held on for 8 seconds with a high score for a win in the Aug. 19 bull-riding contest at the Pend Oreille County Fair & Rodeo. When Hagerty moved to get off the bull, that's when everything went horribly wrong. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Weekender for Sept. 16-18: Mexican independence, cool beards and Paperboys
Between the end of summer and gearing up for the upcoming Central Washington State Fair, you’d think this time of year would be quiet with few events to share. That’s not the case at all. Yakima supposedly experiences 300 days of sunshine a year, so we know how...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two car shows planned this weekend in Yakima and Moxee
It's a big weekend for car buffs in the Yakima Valley. The 30th annual Ponies in the Sun car show is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ponies in the Sun is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. It's open to the public and free to spectators.
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12
Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
Five-vehicle crash cleared at SR 395 south of Chewelah near Skok Road
CHEWELAH, Wash. — If you were traveling near Stevens County on SR 395, you might have been delayed in the area. A five-vehicle crash was completely blocking both directions of SR 395 near Skok Road. The crash has since cleared. Crews are still on the scene. WSP says to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Struggle to fill Yakima Valley job openings continues
In-person interactions were plentiful and a large meeting room was filled with 48 employers and about 200 potential employees as the South Central Workforce Council hosted its Sept. 8 job fair at the Yakima Convention Center. But a closer look at the businesses and agencies participating in the job fair...
‘Bring Lucian home’: Missing Yakima boy’s family expands search as authorities pull back
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia took on a different note Wednesday morning, as family members took over coordinating search efforts from law enforcement — now without drones, tracking dogs or trained search and rescue personnel. “Right now, all of this has fallen back...
West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard
SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
KIMA TV
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
FOX 28 Spokane
A line of storms will help to clear out some smoke!
Smoky skies and average daytime highs expected Tuesday with a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, bringing the potential for cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding over burn scars. There is a Flood watch in place for the Cascade, Okanogan and Ferry counties, beginning this afternoon, continuing through Wednesday afternoon.
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
Yakima Herald Republic
Officials scale back massive effort to find missing boy in Yakima, but aren't giving up
Update: Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima. Law enforcement officials are scaling back a massive search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima after scouring a park, a river and waterways, homes, businesses and trails by ground, air and water. Officials with the Yakima Police...
Yakima Herald Republic
Polo for Pegasus event this Saturday in the Wenas Valley
The second annual Polo for Pegasus tournament is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the Wenas Valley. The polo tournament is a fundraising event for the Pegasus Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003. The organization provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy using equine movement for children and adults with physical and mental special needs.
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
