The prime minister of the Bahamas has said he will hold a referendum to remove King Charles III as head of state and become a republic.Phillip Davis said the decision on the country’s involvement with the British monarchy was a matter for the Bahamian public to decide upon.Speaking to reporters after signing the book of condolence at the Senate on Tuesday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the PM confirmed that having a public vote was on the table, telling reporters “for me, it always is but again it is our people who will have to decide”.“The only challenge...

POLITICS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO