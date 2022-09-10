Roundup: Unioto, Paint Valley and Adena all win big in Scioto Valley Conference matchups

Chillicothe 42, Waverly 12:

After reeling from a narrow defeat to Westerville North last week, Chillicothe let off steam by blowing Waverly out of the water and picking up its third win of the season.

The Cavaliers wasted no time setting up shop at Raidiger Field. They notched three touchdowns in the first quarter thanks to runs from Oscar Morgan and Max Lee, and a pair of receptions from Tayvion Galloway and Coen Butler put them in command for the remainder of the game.

The Tigers tried to mount a response. Jase Hurd scored twice on a pair of one-yard runs in the second quarter, but both extra-point attempts came up short. Hurd's touchdowns were the only times the Tigers scored on Friday.

Chillicothe's defense also returned in full force. Hurd was limited to just 91 rushing yards on Friday, and quarterback Mason Kelly passed for 75 yards on nine completions.

Those struggles weren't present for the Cavaliers. Lee posted a season-high 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while quarterbacks Mason Doughty and Caden Eblin combined for 199 total passing yards.

Unioto 48, Huntington 8:

There's a new king in town, and he plays for the Shermans. Maddox Fox claimed the title of Unioto's all-time receiving yards leader in a blowout win over Huntington on Friday. Fox made seven receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns to cement himself in program history.

Fox wasn't the only one playing at the top of his game for the Shermans, however. Newton Hoops passed for 198 yards and four touchdowns on seven completions Friday, and Blake Hoops hauled in two touchdown receptions of his own. Matt Griffin and Corbin Demint led the rushing attack with a combined 144 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Huntsmen did prevent a shutout, however. Quentin Puckett scored the Huntsmen's lone touchdown of the game on a 17-yard run, and a completed two-point conversion followed soon after.

Paint Valley 59, Westfall 25:

The Bearcats are back in a groove. Their offense reignited itself and blasted the Mustangs on the road.

Cavan Cooper proved once again that he's one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in the Scioto Valley Conference. The senior completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while picking up 51 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own while on the move.

Braylon Robertson, however, led the Bearcats on Friday. The sophomore picked up three rushing touchdowns and 112 yards on the ground against the Mustangs.

Westfall, for the losses it has endured, has still put points on the board in all but one game this season. Friday was no different. 25 points against a tempered Paint Valley defense is nothing to brush off. Bryce Wickline headed the charge, and he completed two touchdown passes before rushing one in himself.

Adena 41, Southeastern 16:

Last week, the Warriors allowed 41 points in a massive loss that sent their record below .500. This week, however, they came up with 41 points of their own and have evened their record out.

A big win is what Adena needed in order to open conference play. It maintained its lead throughout the entire game, and it even prevented Southeastern from scoring until well after halftime.

By the time Southeastern had scored twice and converted on a pair of two-point conversions, Adena was in firm control. It dictated the tempo Friday night, and it regained its even record as a result.