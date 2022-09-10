ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 4 Poll

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sF7Mo_0hph1xjJ00

VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 4 Poll

∎ Highland's Dane Nauman ran 31 times for 244 yards and all four touchdowns for the Scots, plus had an interception on defense in a win over Ontario.

∎ North Union's Owen Davis ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a win over Kenton Ridge.

∎ Mount Gilead's Matthew Bland ran 27 times for 173 yards and a touchdown, plus returned a punt 65 yards for a score in a win over Loudonville.

∎ Cardington's Kaiden Beach rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries and scored on TD runs of 47 and 41 yards in a loss to Northmor.

∎ River Valley's Cayden Shidone threw for two touchdowns and ran in three others in a loss to Clear Fork.

Voting continues through early Tuesday morning at MarionStar.com and its app.

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cardington, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Marion, OH
City
Ontario, OH
Marion, OH
Sports
Marion, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Loudonville, OH
City
Mount Gilead, OH
Marion, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Davis
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Troopers charge man with fifth OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense. Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#American Football#Highland#Scots
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash in Amanda Several People Injured

AMANDA – Several people are injured after a crash in Fairfield county around 11:15 am on Saturday. According to early reports, Amanda township responded to 8000 Cinncinati-Zanesville road in Amanda for the two-vehicle crash involving two vehicles. Three people have been reported injured, at least one severe. The injured...
AMANDA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
10TV

5 injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire

LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
LIMA, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy