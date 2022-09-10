VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 4 Poll

∎ Highland's Dane Nauman ran 31 times for 244 yards and all four touchdowns for the Scots, plus had an interception on defense in a win over Ontario.

∎ North Union's Owen Davis ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a win over Kenton Ridge.

∎ Mount Gilead's Matthew Bland ran 27 times for 173 yards and a touchdown, plus returned a punt 65 yards for a score in a win over Loudonville.

∎ Cardington's Kaiden Beach rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries and scored on TD runs of 47 and 41 yards in a loss to Northmor.

∎ River Valley's Cayden Shidone threw for two touchdowns and ran in three others in a loss to Clear Fork.

Voting continues through early Tuesday morning at MarionStar.com and its app.