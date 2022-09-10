Read full article on original website
Related
Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
voiceofalexandria.com
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations
This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBI Seizes Cell Phone From Minnesota Businessman Mike Lindell
WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached...
DL-Online
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on September 22nd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on September 26th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., in the 3rd Floor Jury Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Brian W McDonald & H L Kivi 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Project Location: 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Tax ID Number: 17.0837.506 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 19 Township 138 Range 042 KOHLER’S BAY VIEW Lot 006 Block 001; Lake Eunice Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a deck and an addition to be located at ninety (90) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet from the OHW on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 2. APPLICANT: Ronald L Ketcher 515 Elm St W Norwood Young America, MN 55368 Project Location: 54809 Pearl St Osage, MN 56570. Tax ID Number: 21.0475.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 VAN NICE SHORES 20-140-36 LOT 9 VAN NICE SHRS. PT NE1/4 SE1/4: COMM SW COR SE1/4 SEC 20, N 2643.41’, E 2641.12’, W 797.78’, SLY 163.2’ TO POB; S 39.74’, E 149.63’, S 49.41’, SWLY 151.77’, S 67.72’, NW 57’ TO POND, NLY AL POND TO PT W OF POB, E 29’ TO POB. TRACT A (.33AC); Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a shed thirteen (13) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), deviating from the required setback of twenty (20) feet from the ROW on a township road due to setback issues. 3. APPLICANT: Kathryn S Christensen 1117 3rd Ave S Fargo, ND 58103 Project Location: 33802 Loon Dr Ogema, MN 56569 Tax ID Number: 32.0015.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 01 Township 141 Range 040 PT GOVT LOT 2 KNOWN AS LOTS 3 & 4 & 50; Sugar Bush Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct an addition to be located fifty (50) feet from the Ordinary High-Water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 4. APPLICANT: Carolyn Diercks-Bergschneider & Maren Diercks 6422 E Bethany Place Denver, CO 80222 Project Location: 31382 E Round Lake Rd Ponsford, MN 56575 Tax ID Number: 25.0508.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 18 Township 141 Range 038; IDLEWOOD BEACH LOT 1, N 1/2 LOT 2 AMEND IDLEWOOD BCH. PT GOVT LOT 2: BEG NE COR GOVT LOT 2, W 47’, SW 262’ AL DRIVE, E 96’, N 292’ TO POB.; Round Lake Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to replace a garage with a bigger footprint to be located five (5) feet six(6) inches from the side property line, deviating from the required setback of ten (10) feet due to setback issues. 5. APPLICANT: Kevin P Byer PO Box 261 Osage, MN 56570 Project Location: 54958 & 54980 St Hwy 34 Park Rapids, MN 56470 Tax ID Numbers: 21.0172.000 & 21.0173.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036; SE1/4 OF SE1/4 LYING E OF LK & RIVER LESS 7.36 AC TO STATE LESS HWY & TR SOLD; PT SE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG 293.6’ N & 33’ W OF SE COR SE1/4; TH W 75’, S TO HWY, NE’LY 93’ TO N 120’ TO BEG; Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure located ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), ten (10) feet from the rear property line, and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of an industrial zoned property due to setback issues. 6. APPLICANT: KBCB Properties LLC 4963 35th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 54906 St Hwy 34 Osage, MN 56570 Tax ID Number: 21.0174.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 BEG 313.20’ N & 267.50’ W OF SE COR SE1/4 OF SE1/4 TH W 100’, S 211.50’ TO ROW HWY 34, TH E AL ROW HWY 100’ & N TO POB; Osage Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure to be ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW) and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of a commercial zoned property due to setback issues. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (Sept. 14, 2022) 101059.
KEYC
New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota. The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth. The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday. People ages 12 and up are eligible to...
This Is How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In Minnesota
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic and recent inflation doesn't help. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DL-Online
One thousand runners participate in 2022 Dick Beardsley Races in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — From the 1-mile youth run to a half marathon and 25k, distance runners from around the region took to the lakeside roads and raced around Detroit Lake on Saturday during the 2022 Dick Beardsley Races. The Sept. 10 event featured five separate racing classes and perfect...
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
New Type of Weather Advisory Just Issued for Minnesota
Bust out that buffalo plaid! A meteorologist just issued a new advisory that I've never seen before for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Meteorologist Officially Gives Flannel Advisory for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Have you ever laughed out loud in public and then people just sat there and stared...
Enjoy This Unique Minnesota Cabin That Sits Just Inches Off The Lake
There is so much natural beauty in Northern Minnesota, and this vacation rental available on Airbnb shows it all off!. From wonderful wildlife to stunning lakeside sunsets, this modern cabin includes a traditional Finnish sauna that just might be the next place you want to take your family on a short vacation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Early voting in Minnesota begins next week, with some changes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting will begin next week. That's why this month is Voter Registration Month.Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed.Early voting will start in Minnesota next Friday, Sept. 23. Voters can either request an absentee ballot and vote from home.Additionally, you can vote early in-person at your local election office. Your voting options are based on where you live. This year more than 150,000 Minnesotans live in areas that will vote exclusively by mail. Those people will be mailed ballots starting Sept. 23, and they'll have to be returned by Nov. 8.That change is part of the recent redistricting that was done.Click here to learn more about your voting options.
DL-Online
Dianne Lindberg
Dianne Kay Lindberg, 59, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer. Dianne was born May 23, 1963, the daughter of Charles and Edith (Seehafer) Lindberg in Moorhead, Minnesota. She graduated Detroit Lakes High School as part of the class of 1981 and attended Moorhead State University.
WDIO-TV
More at-home COVID-19 test kits available for Minnesotans
Minnesotans can now place a third order for four additional free at-home rapid tests, through the state’s online ordering program. According to the Governor’s office, residents who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from this program can now get four additional tests per household. Test kits can be ordered here.
Scammers involved in phishing, romance scheme sentenced to prison in MN federal case
MINNEAPOLIS — At the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday, the leader of an enormous fraud scheme targeting both businesses and ordinary people was sent to prison to join his co-defendant. The defendants are Stephen Oseghale and Olumide Obidare — Nigerian nationals who were living in the U.S.
Comments / 0