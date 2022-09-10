Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DL-Online
CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEA
CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on September 27th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: OLD BUSINESS: 1. APPLICANT: Matthew J Eaton 1626 Ash Place West Fargo, ND 58078 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to rebuild a water-oriented accessory structure to be the same dimensions of two hundred and eighty-eight (288) square feet, but to be moved from the current setback of six (6) feet to twenty-five (25) feet from the OHW, deviating from the allowable one-hundred and twenty (120) square feet. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.1024.000; Section 34 Township 138 Range 043; SHERBROOKE BEACH LOT 13. Project Location: The property is located at 10310 Sherbrooke Beach Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. Application was tabled from the August 30th, 2022, Hearing. NEW BUSINESS: 2. APPLICANT: YMCA OF FARGO, ND 400 1ST Ave S Fargo, ND 58103 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to build a bathhouse to be located twenty (20) feet from the centerline of a township road, deviating from the required setback of fifty-three (53) feet from the centerline of a township road. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.7010.000; Section 11 Township 138 Range 043; 11-138-43 GOVT LOT 1 LESS .52AC (6-158-5). PT N1/2 NE1/4: COMM NW COR NE1/4 SEC 11, E 1201.76’ TO POB; S 1320’, E 433.24’, N 1320’, W 433.24’ TO POB (12.75AC). & PT NE1/4 NE1/4: COMM NE COR, W 330’ TO POB; W 660’, S TO S LN NE1/4 NE1/4, E 660’, N TO POB. LESS .45AC (PT 6-158-5). Project Location: The property is located at 14563 YMCA Ln Lake Park, MN 56554. 3. APPLICANT: Mark H & Susan A Waltz 10494 E Lake Ida Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a variance to construct a water-oriented structure to be one hundred forty-four (144) square feet on a one hundred ninety-six (196) square foot concrete pad deviating from the allowable one hundred twenty (120) square feet and deviating from the elevation requirements of the Becker County Ordinance due to lot size. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0453.001; Section 34 Township 138 Range 043 34-138-43 PT GOVT LOT 1, 2: COMM SE COR GOVT LOT 1, S 180.03’, W 272.31’ TO POB, NLY 460.22’ TO RD ROW, NWLY AL ROW 323.9’, SLY 522.48’, E 324.07’ TO POB. Project Location: The property is located at 10494 E Lake Ida Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (Sept. 14, 2022) 101058.
DL-Online
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on September 22nd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on September 26th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., in the 3rd Floor Jury Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Brian W McDonald & H L Kivi 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Project Location: 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Tax ID Number: 17.0837.506 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 19 Township 138 Range 042 KOHLER’S BAY VIEW Lot 006 Block 001; Lake Eunice Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a deck and an addition to be located at ninety (90) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet from the OHW on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 2. APPLICANT: Ronald L Ketcher 515 Elm St W Norwood Young America, MN 55368 Project Location: 54809 Pearl St Osage, MN 56570. Tax ID Number: 21.0475.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 VAN NICE SHORES 20-140-36 LOT 9 VAN NICE SHRS. PT NE1/4 SE1/4: COMM SW COR SE1/4 SEC 20, N 2643.41’, E 2641.12’, W 797.78’, SLY 163.2’ TO POB; S 39.74’, E 149.63’, S 49.41’, SWLY 151.77’, S 67.72’, NW 57’ TO POND, NLY AL POND TO PT W OF POB, E 29’ TO POB. TRACT A (.33AC); Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a shed thirteen (13) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), deviating from the required setback of twenty (20) feet from the ROW on a township road due to setback issues. 3. APPLICANT: Kathryn S Christensen 1117 3rd Ave S Fargo, ND 58103 Project Location: 33802 Loon Dr Ogema, MN 56569 Tax ID Number: 32.0015.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 01 Township 141 Range 040 PT GOVT LOT 2 KNOWN AS LOTS 3 & 4 & 50; Sugar Bush Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct an addition to be located fifty (50) feet from the Ordinary High-Water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 4. APPLICANT: Carolyn Diercks-Bergschneider & Maren Diercks 6422 E Bethany Place Denver, CO 80222 Project Location: 31382 E Round Lake Rd Ponsford, MN 56575 Tax ID Number: 25.0508.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 18 Township 141 Range 038; IDLEWOOD BEACH LOT 1, N 1/2 LOT 2 AMEND IDLEWOOD BCH. PT GOVT LOT 2: BEG NE COR GOVT LOT 2, W 47’, SW 262’ AL DRIVE, E 96’, N 292’ TO POB.; Round Lake Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to replace a garage with a bigger footprint to be located five (5) feet six(6) inches from the side property line, deviating from the required setback of ten (10) feet due to setback issues. 5. APPLICANT: Kevin P Byer PO Box 261 Osage, MN 56570 Project Location: 54958 & 54980 St Hwy 34 Park Rapids, MN 56470 Tax ID Numbers: 21.0172.000 & 21.0173.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036; SE1/4 OF SE1/4 LYING E OF LK & RIVER LESS 7.36 AC TO STATE LESS HWY & TR SOLD; PT SE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG 293.6’ N & 33’ W OF SE COR SE1/4; TH W 75’, S TO HWY, NE’LY 93’ TO N 120’ TO BEG; Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure located ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), ten (10) feet from the rear property line, and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of an industrial zoned property due to setback issues. 6. APPLICANT: KBCB Properties LLC 4963 35th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 54906 St Hwy 34 Osage, MN 56570 Tax ID Number: 21.0174.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 BEG 313.20’ N & 267.50’ W OF SE COR SE1/4 OF SE1/4 TH W 100’, S 211.50’ TO ROW HWY 34, TH E AL ROW HWY 100’ & N TO POB; Osage Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure to be ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW) and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of a commercial zoned property due to setback issues. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (Sept. 14, 2022) 101059.
DL-Online
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2018 MORTGAGOR: George Z Wolfe, a single person. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 21, 2018 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 656035. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated January 30, 2020 Recorded February 6, 2020, as Document No. 665596. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100032412181626810 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: United Wholesale Mortgage RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 204 Willow St W, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 490349000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Fifty (50) feet of the East One Hundred Fifty-five (155) feet of Auditor’s Lot No. 109, being a part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4 NE1/4), Section 34, Township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $135,893.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $163,439.79 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 17, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: September 6, 2022 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 100 - 19-010023 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Document version 1.2 July 20, 2021 (Sept. 14, 21, 28; Oct. 5, 12 & 19, 2022) 100980.
DL-Online
New event center, overnight rental to open near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES – A new event center is opening at a historic venue on the outskirts of Detroit Lakes, and will also offer overnight stays. About six minutes from downtown Detroit Lakes sits a church on a hill. From the outside, the golden steeple, elegant windows and clean white siding trick the eye into thinking the building is a well-loved house of worship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
valleynewslive.com
Big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm in Fargo. After the closing of the Children’s Museum, the Fargo Parks District is ready to get information on what should happen with the space next. They want you to stop by...
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces this year's Splash Awards finalists
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s Splash Awards finalists. The Splash Awards, created in 2019, are designed to celebrate the impact and involvement of Detroit Lakes community volunteers. This year’s finalists include:. Accelerator Award finalists. Dawn Duncan. Karen Pifher.
DL-Online
One thousand runners participate in 2022 Dick Beardsley Races in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — From the 1-mile youth run to a half marathon and 25k, distance runners from around the region took to the lakeside roads and raced around Detroit Lake on Saturday during the 2022 Dick Beardsley Races. The Sept. 10 event featured five separate racing classes and perfect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10
5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
valleynewslive.com
Fire destroys South Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
DL-Online
Amtrak parks Empire Builder due to looming freight rail strike
DETROIT LAKES — The Empire Builder passenger train service, which makes early-morning stops in Detroit Lakes and Fargo on its way between Chicago and Seattle, has been temporarily grounded by Amtrak. Passenger train service was suspended starting today (Tuesday, Sept. 13) pending the resolution of a looming freight rail...
kvrr.com
Garages, Vehicle Burn In Overnight Fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters tackle a fire in a row of garages overnight in South Fargo. They responded to a detached row of garages on the 800 block of 42nd Street South just before 11:30 Tuesday night. Fire was shooting through the roof of a garage and had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DL-Online
Nordahl J. “Bud” Wamre
Jan. 12, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Nordahl J. “Bud” Wamre, 88, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 12, in Essentia Health - Oak Crossing. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Interment will be in Richwood Lutheran Church Cemetery near Detroit Lakes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fest parade and celebration returning Saturday in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- The annual West Fest celebration is returning to the City of West Fargo this week. This year’s theme, “Better than Ever" was voted on through social media, as it celebrates the event’s full return after changes in previous years from road construction and COVID-19.
valleynewslive.com
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
kvrr.com
Johnny Carino’s Closes Suddenly In Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant in Fargo has closed for good. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking...
DL-Online
Girls tennis roundup: Detroit Lakes' struggles continue in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA – It was a tough couple of days for the Detroit Lakes girls tennis team. The Lakers went 0-3 at the Alexandria triangular on Saturday after suffering a pair of losses in Friday’s home triangular. “The girls competed hard,” Detroit Lakes head coach Greg Unruh said. “We...
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson
One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
DL-Online
Holy Rosary block party brings activities, food and fellowship to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — Holy Rosary Catholic Church held a block party on Sept. 10 full of food, baked goods, and kids activities on Lake Avenue in Detroit Lakes. The annual event, formerly known as the parish festival, included a chili cook-off, cake walk, music, bingo and a myriad of activity stations for kids.
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Head-On Collision
A Crookston man is dead following a two vehicle accident this morning approximately 6 miles east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42 year old man was killed when the westbound 1994 Ford F150 he was driving was struck by an eastbound 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 20 year old Tyson Horton, of Fertile.
Comments / 0