Fayetteville, AR

lrtrojans.com

Alesson's 2-Under 70 Paces Trojans Over Final Round of Green Wave Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Little Rock closed out its time at the Green Wave Fall Classic with a 9-over 297 in round three, finishing 12th among the challenging field with a 23-over 887. The 887 is tied for the 10th-lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history as Little Rock has now recorded six of the program's top-11 tournament finishes under head coach Jenna Birch.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
247Sports

Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas

The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
neareport.com

Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man

A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KATV

1 dead after Friday night shooting in Little Rock; 4 others injured

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting in Little Rock, police said on social media. According to police, detectives responded to a shooting just south of Interstate 630 at the intersection of East Jonesboro Drive and West 10th Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
CONWAY, AR

