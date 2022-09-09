Read full article on original website
lrtrojans.com
Alesson's 2-Under 70 Paces Trojans Over Final Round of Green Wave Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Little Rock closed out its time at the Green Wave Fall Classic with a 9-over 297 in round three, finishing 12th among the challenging field with a 23-over 887. The 887 is tied for the 10th-lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history as Little Rock has now recorded six of the program's top-11 tournament finishes under head coach Jenna Birch.
247Sports
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Stacker: Famous actors from Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in Arkansas from IMDb.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
Four dead after wreck near Hot Springs Saturday
Three women and a child are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Hot Springs on Saturday.
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LRPD: Two dead, investigation underway after shooting Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Two people are dead after an apparent shooting at a home in the 3200 block of South Louisiana Street, according to officials with the Little Rock Police Department.
Propane truck rollover causes traffic delay on I-49
A propane truck crashed and rolled over on Interstate 49 northbound Tuesday morning, causing multiple lanes of traffic to be backed up.
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
North Little Rock woman going almost 200 days without hearing from her mom in Ukraine
As Ukrainian forces recapture key cities, one North Little Rock woman is still waiting to hear if her mother is okay.
Fayetteville homicide ‘person of interest’ turns himself in
A 22-year-old turned himself in Saturday morning in connection to a murder of a 28-year-old that happened near a McDonald's in Fayetteville.
Inmate accused of Nebraska murder escapes from jail in Saline County
BENTON, Ark. — Authorities are looking for a man who they say escaped from the Saline County Detention Center Sunday morning. The missing inmate is Wuanya Smith. Haskell police say Smith was in jail as a result of a murder investigation out of Nebraska. Smith is alleged to have climbed the razor wire fence around […]
Little Rock police investigating Friday night homicide
One person is dead and four injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park.
neareport.com
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
Relative says man shot after entering wrong Little Rock apartment
A man is in critical condition after being shot at the Canopy Apartments on Kanis Road early Saturday morning.
The search continues for man who escaped Saline County Jail Sunday
Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge.
KATV
1 dead after Friday night shooting in Little Rock; 4 others injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting in Little Rock, police said on social media. According to police, detectives responded to a shooting just south of Interstate 630 at the intersection of East Jonesboro Drive and West 10th Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.
KATV
Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
