ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacula, GA

Gavin Hall powers Hebron Christian's football team to first 4-0 start in school history

By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com
gwinnettprepsports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

Trio of homers key in unbeaten Buford softball's victory at Mountain View

LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford scored seven runs on a trio of homers Tuesday in a 12-2 win at Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Caroline Stanton was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs, Olivia Duncan was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and Abby McKinnis was 1-for-1 with a three-run, pinch-hit home run, the first of her career. Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs in the victory, and Adriana Martinez had two hits and two RBIs.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth

DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
DULUTH, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Emma Castorri to play softball for Georgia Bulldogs

Buford senior Emma Castorri will play college softball for the University of Georgia, committing recently to the Bulldogs. Castorri is a catcher and third baseman for the Wolves who earned All-Region 8-AAAAAA last season. She also is a member of Buford’s track and field program.
BUFORD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Dacula, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Dacula, GA
State
Georgia State
Dacula, GA
Sports
Dacula, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Football
gwinnettprepsports.com

New No. 1 Georgia meets South Carolina in SEC opener

Defending national champion Georgia is back to No. 1 in the nation as it battles South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) outscored their first two opponents 82-3 to jump over Alabama, which struggled to beat Texas 20-19 last weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy