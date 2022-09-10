Gavin Hall powers Hebron Christian's football team to first 4-0 start in school history

Read full article on original website
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Victoria Na strikes out 16 in North Gwinnett's win over Peachtree Ridge
SUWANEE — Victoria Na struck out 16 in six innings Tuesday as North Gwinnett defeated Peachtree Ridge 9-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Na scattered five hits, three walks and an unearned run as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the region.
Trio of homers key in unbeaten Buford softball's victory at Mountain View
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford scored seven runs on a trio of homers Tuesday in a 12-2 win at Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Caroline Stanton was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs, Olivia Duncan was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and Abby McKinnis was 1-for-1 with a three-run, pinch-hit home run, the first of her career. Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs in the victory, and Adriana Martinez had two hits and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth
DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
Buford's Emma Castorri to play softball for Georgia Bulldogs
Buford senior Emma Castorri will play college softball for the University of Georgia, committing recently to the Bulldogs. Castorri is a catcher and third baseman for the Wolves who earned All-Region 8-AAAAAA last season. She also is a member of Buford’s track and field program.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Ahmari Braden home run sparks Mountain View over Brookwood
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ahmari Braden’s three-run home run in the fourth inning broke open a close softball game Monday, and powered Mountain View to a 10-5 victory over Brookwood. The score was tied 3-3 when Braden hit her home run, part of a day when she had a single,...
New No. 1 Georgia meets South Carolina in SEC opener
Defending national champion Georgia is back to No. 1 in the nation as it battles South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) outscored their first two opponents 82-3 to jump over Alabama, which struggled to beat Texas 20-19 last weekend.
