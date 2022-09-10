MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week. Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO