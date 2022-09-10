ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aynor, SC

Comments / 0

Related
heraldadvocate.com

Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach

Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Three Horry County squads receiving votes in state football polls

While the top of the state football rankings are holding relatively constant, three Horry County programs are close to edging their way back into their respective Top 10. Class 4A Myrtle Beach and Class 3A programs Loris and Aynor are each appearing in the receiving votes sections of the most recent South Carolina Prep Football Media Polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aynor, SC
Aynor, SC
Sports
247Sports

Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell

According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
CONWAY, SC
wbtw.com

A break from humidity by midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an extremely wet weekend across the area with Myrtle Beach and Conway receiving over 3.5″ of rain. North Myrtle Beach saw almost 3″ as well. Isolated areas such as Garden City saw over 9″ in the last 48 hours as estimated by radar.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

School board moves closer to building two Carolina Forest schools

The Horry County Board of Education will soon take a major step toward building two elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. The board plans to hire SMHa Architects to design the prototype for the two proposed schools in the growing suburb. “Based on current attendance areas – we need...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Grande Dunes Resort Course unveils renovations after months-long project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Once voted as one of America’s top public golf courses, Grande Dunes Resort Course is back open after a four-month renovation project. The project began in May as architect John Harvey and his team worked on various aspects of the course, overseeing the restoration of the greens to their original look and feel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Simmons
drivinvibin.com

Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?

Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition

Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Lanes closed on Hwy 52 after crash with injuries

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Highway 52 in Scranton. Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and East Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.
SCRANTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakewood#Blasts#Blue Jackets#American Football#Hucks
myhorrynews.com

Albert Ernest McDowell loved woodworking, working in his yard and fishing

Albert Ernest McDowell, 81, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family Sept. 8. Born Nov. 13, 1940 in Conway, he was the son of the late Ernest Pink McDowell and the late Menter Chestnut McDowell. Mr. McDowell loved woodworking, working in his yard and fishing. Survivors include...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Part of Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach falls into ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews worked quickly Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 to collect pieces of the Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach that fell into the ocean. Officials said debris washed ashore at the 23rd Avenue South beach access and Public Works taped off the area to bring in their machinery to get the large pieces of the pier out of the ocean.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week. Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy