FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a TigerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
obnug.com
Boise State vs University of Tennessee-Martin Depth Chart
WIDE RECEIVER (X) BCB (BOUNDARY CORNERBACK) None. No changes. Granted, some things may have changed after this depth chart was released—particularly, I believe there was a question relating to the health of LB Marco Notarainni—but the official depth chart in the game notes released by Boise State for UT-Martin is the same as the depth chart released last week for New Mexico.
obnug.com
No offense, but where’d ours go?
I have a confession to make: I hate sparkling water. I’m not sure how this drink came into favor, but to me it tastes like poison. This “spicy water” is not refreshing, nor does it taste good but people gleefully lap it up by the case full. Bubly, La Croix, Spindrift…it doesn’t matter, it’s all bad. Now, I know some within the sound of my voice are going to take exception to this declaration—I’m not sorry.
obnug.com
Boise State Game Balls vs New Mexico
I kind of goofed up on the Oregon State Game Balls. But I will not on the New Mexico game!. After a relatively quiet outing against Oregon State, Mr. Tarlas made up for it with two sacks against the Lobos. He also recorded two assist for four total tackles. Will be nice to see his stats grow.
rrobserver.com
It was a happy Homecoming for the Rams
Rio Rancho High School celebrated its 2022 Homecoming contest the evening of Sept. 9 with visiting Organ Mountain High School, picking off five passes thrown by the Knights and winning the game, 20-13. Here is an array of photos from prior to the game’s kickoff, all shot by Gary Herron.
obnug.com
(Video) UTM Press Conferences With Boise State Coaches Avalos, Danielson, and Plough
The three, main Boise State football coaches met with the media today, in anticipation of this weekend’s matchup University of Tennessee-Martin. In their own words, here is what each of them had to say:. Boise State Head Football Coach, Andy Avalos:. Boise State Defensive Coordinator, Spencer Danielson:. Boise State...
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
Three Belen schools to undergo million-dollar security upgrades
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping students safe in school is a big issue. Now the Belen Consolidated School District is spending more than a million dollars to improve security for three of its schools. Soon Belen High School, La Merced, and Central elementary schools will be getting long overdue security upgrades. “Events around the country have […]
Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
Hotel prices always go up during Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but this year is even more dramatic than usual.
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque approves second 'Safe Outdoor Space'
Albuquerque approved a second application for a "safe outdoor space." A "safe outdoor space" is a designated homeless encampment managed by the city. The location is at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center on Candelaria road, and Heading Home owns it. It's less than a mile away from the first approved location.
KTEN.com
A Guide to City Dump Locations in New Mexico
Originally Posted On: https://www.paylessrolloff.com/a-guide-to-city-dump-locations-in-new-mexico. In 2018, Americans generated 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste. This equates to a little less than 5 pounds of trash per day. Creating trash and finding a place to dispose of it is a normal part of American life. If you live in New...
“He was perfect”: New Mexico family remembers fallen hero after deadly crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “He was perfect. A perfect example of how somebody should be.” Those who knew 26-year-old Christopher Legits say he will be remembered for his contagious laugh, big smile, and kind heart. “He was the perfect person. If anybody wants to be the perfect individual they need to look at Chris and look at […]
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 yummy places to eat around Albuquerque
Albuquerque is a large city filled with amazing places to dine. According to University of New Mexico junior Evan Anaya, these five restaurants around Albuquerque are unmissable when considering a place to grab a bite with friends, on a date or alone. His suggestions might provide you with your next restful break from studying.
KRQE News 13
‘Feel the Beat’ at Explora Adult Night
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is known as the children’s museum and science center but now they have an event for the adults. Explora will be hosting September Adult Night, the event will take place on September 16 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Attendees can check out a silent disco, breaking dancing crew, and a performance from the Navy Jazz Band. Individuals will also get a chance to check out some HAM radios and telescope viewing. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students with ID and military. Explora will also have all its exhibits open to visitors. To learn more, visit https://www.explora.us/.
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
rrobserver.com
Hatch favorite wins at state fair, Slate Street Billiards among contestants for best green chile burger
If you are looking for a green chile burger, looks like the best in New Mexico is from Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue, & Espresso. The Hatch restaurant won the state fair’s annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. In all, six restaurants went at it. People’s Choice Winner was Big Mike’s...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Council Honors Legendary Lou Pierotti, Presents Proclamation Presented To His Son
Peter Pierotti, son of the legendary Lou Pierotti, left, accepts a proclamation from Los Alamos County Councilor David Reagor recognizing an d honoring Lou Pierotti. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Councilors at their Sept. 6 meeting, issued a proclamation to recognize and honor the life, achievements...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining
When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
