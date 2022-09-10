BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on September 22nd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on September 26th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., in the 3rd Floor Jury Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Brian W McDonald & H L Kivi 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Project Location: 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Tax ID Number: 17.0837.506 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 19 Township 138 Range 042 KOHLER’S BAY VIEW Lot 006 Block 001; Lake Eunice Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a deck and an addition to be located at ninety (90) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet from the OHW on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 2. APPLICANT: Ronald L Ketcher 515 Elm St W Norwood Young America, MN 55368 Project Location: 54809 Pearl St Osage, MN 56570. Tax ID Number: 21.0475.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 VAN NICE SHORES 20-140-36 LOT 9 VAN NICE SHRS. PT NE1/4 SE1/4: COMM SW COR SE1/4 SEC 20, N 2643.41’, E 2641.12’, W 797.78’, SLY 163.2’ TO POB; S 39.74’, E 149.63’, S 49.41’, SWLY 151.77’, S 67.72’, NW 57’ TO POND, NLY AL POND TO PT W OF POB, E 29’ TO POB. TRACT A (.33AC); Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a shed thirteen (13) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), deviating from the required setback of twenty (20) feet from the ROW on a township road due to setback issues. 3. APPLICANT: Kathryn S Christensen 1117 3rd Ave S Fargo, ND 58103 Project Location: 33802 Loon Dr Ogema, MN 56569 Tax ID Number: 32.0015.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 01 Township 141 Range 040 PT GOVT LOT 2 KNOWN AS LOTS 3 & 4 & 50; Sugar Bush Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct an addition to be located fifty (50) feet from the Ordinary High-Water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 4. APPLICANT: Carolyn Diercks-Bergschneider & Maren Diercks 6422 E Bethany Place Denver, CO 80222 Project Location: 31382 E Round Lake Rd Ponsford, MN 56575 Tax ID Number: 25.0508.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 18 Township 141 Range 038; IDLEWOOD BEACH LOT 1, N 1/2 LOT 2 AMEND IDLEWOOD BCH. PT GOVT LOT 2: BEG NE COR GOVT LOT 2, W 47’, SW 262’ AL DRIVE, E 96’, N 292’ TO POB.; Round Lake Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to replace a garage with a bigger footprint to be located five (5) feet six(6) inches from the side property line, deviating from the required setback of ten (10) feet due to setback issues. 5. APPLICANT: Kevin P Byer PO Box 261 Osage, MN 56570 Project Location: 54958 & 54980 St Hwy 34 Park Rapids, MN 56470 Tax ID Numbers: 21.0172.000 & 21.0173.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036; SE1/4 OF SE1/4 LYING E OF LK & RIVER LESS 7.36 AC TO STATE LESS HWY & TR SOLD; PT SE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG 293.6’ N & 33’ W OF SE COR SE1/4; TH W 75’, S TO HWY, NE’LY 93’ TO N 120’ TO BEG; Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure located ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), ten (10) feet from the rear property line, and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of an industrial zoned property due to setback issues. 6. APPLICANT: KBCB Properties LLC 4963 35th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 54906 St Hwy 34 Osage, MN 56570 Tax ID Number: 21.0174.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 BEG 313.20’ N & 267.50’ W OF SE COR SE1/4 OF SE1/4 TH W 100’, S 211.50’ TO ROW HWY 34, TH E AL ROW HWY 100’ & N TO POB; Osage Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure to be ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW) and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of a commercial zoned property due to setback issues. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (Sept. 14, 2022) 101059.

