Read full article on original website
Related
DL-Online
CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEA
CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on September 27th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: OLD BUSINESS: 1. APPLICANT: Matthew J Eaton 1626 Ash Place West Fargo, ND 58078 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to rebuild a water-oriented accessory structure to be the same dimensions of two hundred and eighty-eight (288) square feet, but to be moved from the current setback of six (6) feet to twenty-five (25) feet from the OHW, deviating from the allowable one-hundred and twenty (120) square feet. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.1024.000; Section 34 Township 138 Range 043; SHERBROOKE BEACH LOT 13. Project Location: The property is located at 10310 Sherbrooke Beach Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. Application was tabled from the August 30th, 2022, Hearing. NEW BUSINESS: 2. APPLICANT: YMCA OF FARGO, ND 400 1ST Ave S Fargo, ND 58103 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to build a bathhouse to be located twenty (20) feet from the centerline of a township road, deviating from the required setback of fifty-three (53) feet from the centerline of a township road. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.7010.000; Section 11 Township 138 Range 043; 11-138-43 GOVT LOT 1 LESS .52AC (6-158-5). PT N1/2 NE1/4: COMM NW COR NE1/4 SEC 11, E 1201.76’ TO POB; S 1320’, E 433.24’, N 1320’, W 433.24’ TO POB (12.75AC). & PT NE1/4 NE1/4: COMM NE COR, W 330’ TO POB; W 660’, S TO S LN NE1/4 NE1/4, E 660’, N TO POB. LESS .45AC (PT 6-158-5). Project Location: The property is located at 14563 YMCA Ln Lake Park, MN 56554. 3. APPLICANT: Mark H & Susan A Waltz 10494 E Lake Ida Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a variance to construct a water-oriented structure to be one hundred forty-four (144) square feet on a one hundred ninety-six (196) square foot concrete pad deviating from the allowable one hundred twenty (120) square feet and deviating from the elevation requirements of the Becker County Ordinance due to lot size. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0453.001; Section 34 Township 138 Range 043 34-138-43 PT GOVT LOT 1, 2: COMM SE COR GOVT LOT 1, S 180.03’, W 272.31’ TO POB, NLY 460.22’ TO RD ROW, NWLY AL ROW 323.9’, SLY 522.48’, E 324.07’ TO POB. Project Location: The property is located at 10494 E Lake Ida Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (Sept. 14, 2022) 101058.
kvrr.com
Blind Moorhead vet confused, frustrated about home ownership status
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A frustrated Moorhead veteran appears before the Clay County Commission about the status of his home ownership. Gulf War Veteran Kevin Shores is in the middle of a property tax dispute where he received letters from the County’s Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes.
DL-Online
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on September 22nd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on September 26th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., in the 3rd Floor Jury Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Brian W McDonald & H L Kivi 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Project Location: 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Tax ID Number: 17.0837.506 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 19 Township 138 Range 042 KOHLER’S BAY VIEW Lot 006 Block 001; Lake Eunice Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a deck and an addition to be located at ninety (90) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet from the OHW on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 2. APPLICANT: Ronald L Ketcher 515 Elm St W Norwood Young America, MN 55368 Project Location: 54809 Pearl St Osage, MN 56570. Tax ID Number: 21.0475.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 VAN NICE SHORES 20-140-36 LOT 9 VAN NICE SHRS. PT NE1/4 SE1/4: COMM SW COR SE1/4 SEC 20, N 2643.41’, E 2641.12’, W 797.78’, SLY 163.2’ TO POB; S 39.74’, E 149.63’, S 49.41’, SWLY 151.77’, S 67.72’, NW 57’ TO POND, NLY AL POND TO PT W OF POB, E 29’ TO POB. TRACT A (.33AC); Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a shed thirteen (13) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), deviating from the required setback of twenty (20) feet from the ROW on a township road due to setback issues. 3. APPLICANT: Kathryn S Christensen 1117 3rd Ave S Fargo, ND 58103 Project Location: 33802 Loon Dr Ogema, MN 56569 Tax ID Number: 32.0015.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 01 Township 141 Range 040 PT GOVT LOT 2 KNOWN AS LOTS 3 & 4 & 50; Sugar Bush Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct an addition to be located fifty (50) feet from the Ordinary High-Water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 4. APPLICANT: Carolyn Diercks-Bergschneider & Maren Diercks 6422 E Bethany Place Denver, CO 80222 Project Location: 31382 E Round Lake Rd Ponsford, MN 56575 Tax ID Number: 25.0508.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 18 Township 141 Range 038; IDLEWOOD BEACH LOT 1, N 1/2 LOT 2 AMEND IDLEWOOD BCH. PT GOVT LOT 2: BEG NE COR GOVT LOT 2, W 47’, SW 262’ AL DRIVE, E 96’, N 292’ TO POB.; Round Lake Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to replace a garage with a bigger footprint to be located five (5) feet six(6) inches from the side property line, deviating from the required setback of ten (10) feet due to setback issues. 5. APPLICANT: Kevin P Byer PO Box 261 Osage, MN 56570 Project Location: 54958 & 54980 St Hwy 34 Park Rapids, MN 56470 Tax ID Numbers: 21.0172.000 & 21.0173.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036; SE1/4 OF SE1/4 LYING E OF LK & RIVER LESS 7.36 AC TO STATE LESS HWY & TR SOLD; PT SE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG 293.6’ N & 33’ W OF SE COR SE1/4; TH W 75’, S TO HWY, NE’LY 93’ TO N 120’ TO BEG; Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure located ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), ten (10) feet from the rear property line, and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of an industrial zoned property due to setback issues. 6. APPLICANT: KBCB Properties LLC 4963 35th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 54906 St Hwy 34 Osage, MN 56570 Tax ID Number: 21.0174.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 BEG 313.20’ N & 267.50’ W OF SE COR SE1/4 OF SE1/4 TH W 100’, S 211.50’ TO ROW HWY 34, TH E AL ROW HWY 100’ & N TO POB; Osage Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure to be ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW) and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of a commercial zoned property due to setback issues. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (Sept. 14, 2022) 101059.
DL-Online
New event center, overnight rental to open near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES – A new event center is opening at a historic venue on the outskirts of Detroit Lakes, and will also offer overnight stays. About six minutes from downtown Detroit Lakes sits a church on a hill. From the outside, the golden steeple, elegant windows and clean white siding trick the eye into thinking the building is a well-loved house of worship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
Nordahl J. “Bud” Wamre
Jan. 12, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Nordahl J. “Bud” Wamre, 88, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 12, in Essentia Health - Oak Crossing. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Interment will be in Richwood Lutheran Church Cemetery near Detroit Lakes.
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
DL-Online
Owner of cremation pendant sought
DETROIT LAKES — In the VIP campgrounds at WE Fest, a cremation pendant was found by a Detroit Lakes resident. “If this were mine, and I lost it, I would be devastated,” said Katie Jasch, who found the pendant that is about the size of a nickel. Jasch...
DL-Online
Dianne Lindberg
Dianne Kay Lindberg, 59, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer. Dianne was born May 23, 1963, the daughter of Charles and Edith (Seehafer) Lindberg in Moorhead, Minnesota. She graduated Detroit Lakes High School as part of the class of 1981 and attended Moorhead State University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfgo.com
Johnny Carino’s in Fargo closes suddenly
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Another restaurant in Fargo has closed. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking about unused...
redlakenationnews.com
Judge rules Hubbard County can't blockade protest camp near Enbridge Line 3 pipeline
Protesters in Hubbard County were using a private driveway - not a county trail - to gather in opposition to the Enbridge Line 3 tar sands pipeline last year, a judge has ruled, concluding that the county was wrong to block their way. In an order issued Tuesday, Hubbard County...
valleynewslive.com
Big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm in Fargo. After the closing of the Children’s Museum, the Fargo Parks District is ready to get information on what should happen with the space next. They want you to stop by...
DL-Online
Court news: Waubun woman accused of faking fall down stairs to escape jail; Ponsford man sentenced in assault
DETROIT LAKES — Julie Ann Bevins, 50, of rural Waubun has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony escape from custody. According to court records, on June 11, she fled from the emergency room in Detroit Lakes, after receiving a furlough to the emergency room after saying she fell down stairs at the jail. Bevins was found outside an apartment complex later that day and taken back into custody. Upon review, video of her falling down the stairs shows that the fall was apparently intentionally planned. She was being held on a pending felony case during the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DL-Online
Dent man charged with felony DWI
Daniel Arthur Adkins, 39 of rural Dent has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI. According to court records, on the afternoon of July 16, a trooper on patrol east of Detroit Lakes pulled him over after clocking his Ford Explorer going 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.
valleynewslive.com
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The police chief in Ada, Minnesota is now out of a job. Jody Bueng served as police chief for more than a decade. “I came to Ada as a police officer in 1998. Raised my family here and dedicated myself to the community, " said Bueng.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
DL-Online
Holy Rosary block party brings activities, food and fellowship to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — Holy Rosary Catholic Church held a block party on Sept. 10 full of food, baked goods, and kids activities on Lake Avenue in Detroit Lakes. The annual event, formerly known as the parish festival, included a chili cook-off, cake walk, music, bingo and a myriad of activity stations for kids.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Johnny Carino's closes doors suddenly and "permanently" in social media post
(Fargo, ND) -- Johnny Carino's Fargo location will be closing its doors "permanently", according to a Facebook post. The post was made around noon today, and states the location will be closing its doors for the foreseeable future. No publicly known reason for the closure is available at this time.
kfgo.com
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
valleynewslive.com
Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
DL-Online
Michael Doll
Michael J. Doll passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2022. He was born on January 3rd, 1942 to Daniel and Helen (Ceynowa) Doll in Perham, MN. He graduated from Perham High School in 1959 and went to college at NDSU where he earned a degree in Pharmacy in 1963. He was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and served as president for a year. Michael operated his own pharmacy in Fargo for many years, worked for various hospitals in MN and as a traveling pharmacist for Kmart toward the end of his career. He always had a smile and a smart answer for everything and will be forever missed for his quick wit as well as his hand gestures during photos.
Comments / 0