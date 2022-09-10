PALERMO, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that forward progress on the Palermo Fire has been stopped at around three to four acres by crews on scene. According to CAL FIRE, crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours working on full containment and control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is investigation.

PALERMO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO