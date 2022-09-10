Read full article on original website
Week 3 Play of the Week: Enterprise High School
Play of the Week for Week 3 of Under the Lights goes to the Enterprise Hornets. Enterprise QB JJ Johnson threw the perfect pass to his receiver Elijah Goss, who makes the catch in double coverage and takes the ball down the field and into the endzone for a touchdown.
Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser returns to Chico Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - The Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley is bringing back the Pasta in the Plaza fundraiser on Thursday. The event supports the Chico campus, which serves more than 500 children ages 5 to 18 every year. The 13th annual fundraiser will be at the Chico...
Oroville High student brought a weapon to campus Tuesday, school district says
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville High School student is in hot water after the school says they brought a weapon to campus. The school district alerted families it happened on Tuesday at lunch, saying staff took the kid off campus and let the police know. No one was hurt and...
Chico Area Rescuers helping community with cat crisis
CHICO, Calif. - The end of summer is also "Kitten Season" and Chico Area Rescuers say they are in a crisis. Five agencies came together on Tuesday to offer up a solution to a year they say has been particularly challenging with thousands of kittens born in Butte County recently.
False fire alarms repeatedly sounding off at one Chico State dorm
CHICO, Calif. - Some Chico State students are having a tough time sleeping through the night as the fire alarm at Whitney Hall keeps going off. "I kind of wish I lived in a different dorm because of how frequent it's going off,” said Olivia Hayes who is a freshman living in Whitney Hall.
People in Tehama County concerned over agricultural well drilling
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - As more domestic wells dry up, some people are frustrated seeing new agriculture wells going in. That's why some showed up to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Behind the doors at the meeting, supervisors were called out over how they are handling...
Tree work to affect nighttime traffic on Highway 99 in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans will be doing tree work on Highway 99 in Chico starting on Thursday. This will cause lane and ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Highway 99 between Skyway and Garner Lane on Sundays through Thursdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed concurrently, Caltrans said.
Forward progress stopped on Palermo Fire
PALERMO, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that forward progress on the Palermo Fire has been stopped at around three to four acres by crews on scene. According to CAL FIRE, crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours working on full containment and control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is investigation.
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
City of Chico survey gets hundreds of suggestions for making community safer for bikers and walker
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is still working on a plan to make the community more friendly to bikers and walkers. Chico Public Works Engineering said over the past month hundreds of people have submitted suggestions through this survey so far. A follow-up meeting is scheduled in the coming weeks.
Political candidates oppose Chico's sales tax ballot imitative
CHICO, Calif.- Some people are not happy about Chico’s sales tax initiative that will be on the November ballot. These people are concerned the sales tax known as “Measure H” gives the city too much freedom in how to spend our money. Currently, the sales tax is...
Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
Oct. 1 set to be grand opening for Glenn County's low cost pet clinic
One woman's effort to set up a low cost pet clinic in Glenn County has finally paid off. Oct. 1 set to be grand opening for Glenn County's low cost pet clinic. One woman's effort to set up a low cost pet clinic in Glenn County has finally paid off.
Butte County explains next steps towards mental health courts
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Wednesday that requiring every county to establish a civil court. This will be referred to as a "Care Court". It will allow family members, first responders and anyone to refer someone with a severe mental health illness or...
Police looking to ID suspect who stole bike in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they are asking for help identifying a suspect who stole a bike from the East Avenue Community Church. It is unknown when the bike was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (530) 897-4911.
Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens
CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
Fire fuel reduction projects continue around Paradise
Work is being done throughout Paradise and Magalia to help reduce fire fuels. The latest project is the Dry Creek project and it has entered into the next stage of fuels reduction. The project is funded by grant money and is made up of a collective of property owners and...
Missing Anderson woman found
ANDERSON, Calif. 8:13 P.M. UPDATE - Authorities say that Aurora Urban has been located and is now safe. The Anderson Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance. ORIGINAL POST. The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who is...
New fire engine and other public safety equipment heading to Paradise
The new fire engine will replace one that's 20 years old. New fire engine and other public safety equipment heading to Paradise. The new fire engine will replace one that's 20 years old.
Skyway reopens after water main break, some PID customers remain without water
PARADISE, Calif. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - Skyway has reopened to one lane in both directions after a water main broke in Paradise Wednesday morning. Customers with the Paradise Irrigation District (PID) are asked to conserve water, PID says. PID said this is to prevent the water storage tank in the...
