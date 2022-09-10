Football Roundup: Norwayne scores 70 in rout of Hillsdale

Week 4

Norwayne 70, Hillsdale 14

Norwayne didn't get off to an ideal start, but certainly made up for it the rest of the way.

After a 14-0 first quarter deficit, the Bobcats reeled off 70 unanswered points over the final three quarters to rout Hillsdale in their WCAL opener.

Turnovers proved to be the main ingredient in the lopsided final score. The Bobcats forced turnovers on six of Hillsdale's eight possessions in the second and third quarters, with Caleb Erhard returning an interception 54 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Jayson Gallion returning a fumble for a 49-yard score in the third. Norwayne converted three of the remaining four turnovers into touchdowns and Mason Moyer also returned a punt 63 yards for a TD in the third quarter.

Offensively, Norwayne put up 446 total yards, led by star back Jake Gill, who ran for 68 yards and two TDs on seven carries and also caught six passes for 86 yards. Dillon Morlock had one of his most effective games of the season, rushing for 107 yards on seven carries, including a 40-yard TD run. Moyer and Eli Stanley also ran for touchdowns.

Stanley threw for 178 yards and two TDs, tossing scoring strikes to Erhard and Brady Lendon.

Hillsdale amassed 110 of its 178 yards on its first three possession, two of which ended in rushing TDs. Jake Hoverstock's two-yard run gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead and Braylen Jarvis added a nine-yard run for a 14-0 lead with 20 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Triway 44, Tuslaw 14

It's no secret Zack Miller is one of the area's top quarterbacks, and the Triway gunslinger showed it in a PAC win over Tuslaw.

The Mustangs had no answer for the Triway passing game as Miller went 35-of-46 for 371 yards and six TDs through the air. Miller spread the ball around, completing at least six passes to five different receivers.

Easton Barnard was the No. 1 target Friday, catching a game-high nine passes for 92 yards and a TD. Riley Gumber (7 catches, 68 yards) and Cale Drown (6 catches, 65 yards) caught two touchdowns apiece and Cooper Barton (6 catches, 70 yards) snagged the final Titans' TD. Jaxon Hackett also had seven catches for 76 yards.

Triway scored its first touchdown 55 seconds in and led by as many as 34.

Troy Harbeitner led Tuslaw's offense, rushing for 83 yards and a TD on 12 attempts and passing for 75 yards. Tommy Snyder also ran for a 61-yard TD for the Mustangs.

Orrville 41, Manchester 8

Orrville put together its most impressive performance of the season in a rout of PAC rival Manchester.

The Red Rider offense was firing on all cylinders as Asiah Smith had another big game and Sawyer Hamsher played one of his best games at QB.

Fresh off a breakout four-TD game against Akron Springfield, Smith rushed for 117 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Meanwhile, Hamsher went 14-of-23 for 211 yards and a TD through the air, along with rushing for a touchdown.

Greg Smiley Jr. caught six passes for 81 yards and a TD and rushed for 23 yards and a TD. Luke Shumney (3 carries, 38 yards) added Orrville's final TD as the Red Riders jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Northwestern 55, Rittman 8

Northwestern improved to 3-1, handling business against Rittman before its big matchup with Norwayne in Week 5.

Ethan Siders was nearly perfect in the Huskies' win, going 14-of-17 for 240 yards and three scores and also rushing for 28 yards and a TD on just two carries. Siders found CJ Reed more than anyone once again, completing six passes for 122 yards to his top receiver.

Collin Good had another big game, rushing for 41 yards and two TDs and catching a 47-yard pass. Nolan Hartsel had another efficient day catching the ball, with both of his receptions going for touchdowns. Cade St. Clair also had a 17-yard touchdown catch.

Tyler Leatherman secured Rittman's lone score by recovering a teammate's fumble in the end zone. Artie Sonego rushed 16 times for 69 yards to lead Rittman's offense.

Wooster 35, Madison 7

Wooster's defense shined for the second straight week, limiting Madison to 136 total yards to improve to 2-0 in the OCC and 3-1 overall.

The Generals also forced two turnovers, including a 40-yard pick-six by Tristin Walker that iced the game midway through the fourth quarter after the Rams got within two scores. Hayden Meese continued to prove himself as an all-around playmaker, returning a punt 72 yards for a touchdown a week after coming down with two interceptions and scoring a touchdown against New Philadelphia.

Seth Chamberlin was the workhorse for Wooster offensively, carrying the ball 27 times for 125 yards and a touchdown. Luke Snowbarger continued his progression at QB, going 13-for-19 for 111 yards and two scores. Bronson Morgan was Snowbarger's go-to receiver, catching six passes for 69 yards and TD. Jaymin Walker caught a three-yard score late in the fourth quarter as well.

Dalton 42, Waynedale 13

Sammy Tomlinson had a huge day as Dalton rolled to a WCAL win over Waynedale.

The sophomore running back got in the end zone four times, finishing his day with 117 yards rushing on 13 carries. Tomlinson now has 434 yards and seven touchdowns during a breakout season.

Colin Pearson also played well at quarterback for the Bulldogs, going 8-for-11 for 130 yards and a touchdown. Jace Eberly caught Pearson's touchdown pass, finishing his day with two catches for 55 yards.

Marquel Troyer led Waynedale's offense, rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown. Jaiden Barnes passed for 123 yards, with Jeremy Reber leading the way with 61 yards on six catches.

Mt. Gilead 18, Loudonville 13

No other statistics were provided.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Football Roundup: Norwayne scores 70 in rout of Hillsdale