Bellville, OH

Clear Fork, River Valley put on football offensive display; Colts just get by 44-42

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and River Valley went toe-to-toe in a barnburner Friday night in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference league opener for both teams.

Here's what we learned from the Colts' 44-42 victory:

Both offenses came to play

From the very beginning, you could tell this was going to be a game in which neither defense was going to have much of a say in the outcome. The Clear Fork and River Valley offenses were in sync from the jump, both scoring on their first two first-quarter drives.

River Valley (2-2) went up 7-0 on the first drive of the game on a 21-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cayden Shidone. Clear Fork (3-1) answered on the very next drive when running back Pawie Ault scored from 5 yards out. River Valley responded when Shidone hit wideout Grant Butler for a quick 2-yard slant pass in the end zone. On the ensuing drive, Clear Fork scored on a draw by quarterback Victor Skoog. It was knotted at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.

From there on out, both defenses were basically at the mercy of each other's offense. Defensive stops were far and in between. The team that ended up with the ball last was probably going to come out victorious.

River Valley coach Doug Green echoed that sentiment after the game.

"It got to that point where both of the offenses were getting after it," he said. "We got behind in the points battle and we tried to steal some points somewhere. We didn't have enough time at the end."

The offensive theme of the game was pretty much the multi-faceted play of River Valley's Shidone versus the ground attack/win-the-battle-up-front muscle of Clear Fork.

While Shidone was keeping the Vikings in the game with key play after key play, the Colts managed to stay ahead for the entire second half. Their offensive line was the story as Kaden Riddle, Cameron Cotton, Eric Hicks, Ty Sellers, David Buckland and tight end Milo Burgholder really did the job up front, allowing the Colts to rush for 329 yards in the game.

Ault (17 carries, 92 rushing yards, two TDs), Trysytn Robison (9-97-1) and Skoog (20-114-2) found numerous openings inside and outside all game. A huge reason was because the blocking up front was top-tier.

"Without looking at the film, it looks like they did a great job," said Clear Fork coach Dave Carroll. "We were getting five yards there, six yards here. We were able to get some explosive plays. There were some nice holes where we were able to run inside and outside. I think if we can run the ball like we did, it's kind of demoralizing to a defense and it wears them down. Kudos to those guys."

"That's one of our strengths for sure, something we pride ourselves in," said Riddle, of the team's offensive line play. "I think we did a good job setting the tone. We knew it was going to be a shootout. River Valley is a big high-scoring team. That's the game we wanna win in conference. They're the team to beat for us. It was a nail-biter at the end. We came out on top, so I'm happy."

River Valley's Cayden Shidone is a bad dude

Even in defeat, Shidone proved to be the best player on the field. The 6-foot, dual-threat signal caller gave Clear Fork fits the entire evening.

The River Valley offense gave Clear Fork different offensive looks throughout the game but it was Shidone in those unique setups who initiated it. He threw darts up the middle in the shotgun formation. He ran a number of quarterback draws successfully. He scrambled repeatedly outside the pocket and made throws on the run. He even ran the option, sometimes keeping it for himself or drawing the defense's attention and making the pitch. His runs were not just through the middle where he would put his head down — it looked like he was even welcoming the contact — but he also got outside to gain yardage.

On top of that, Shidone connected on a couple of nicely placed, downfield throws in which the ball was only catchable for his receivers.

"We knew this kid was really special. We kept saying we don't want to be in a track meet with this kid," said Carroll. "I put him in that category with the kid from Shelby last year. [Marshall] Shepard probably had more talent around him. This kid doesn't quite have the same cast of characters around him, which to me makes him even that more special. He takes a lot of shots. He's running around. He's throwing it. Then he breaks 400 tackles and scores a touchdown. Thank God our kids were able to perform offensively like they did. I'm glad he's a senior, I'll tell you that."

Nothing exhibited Shidone's game better than his touchdown pass on a jump pass on fourth-and-3 at the goal line in the third quarter and his sick 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to trim the Clear Fork lead to 37-35. On that one, he had an option run to the left but faked the pitch with two hands, ran up the middle where he broke two tackles, then darted outside where he broke a few more tackles and zipped past a few more defenders to reach the end zone.

"That's the kind of player he is," said Green. "He's going to make stuff happen."

Shidone finished with five total touchdowns (three run, two pass) and 399 total yards of offense (202 rushing yards and 197 passing yards).

Clear Fork's crucial fourth-quarter interception

If there's one play during the game that Shidone might want to take back, it was his only interception of the game late in the fourth quarter. After making a much-needed defensive stop, River Valley got the ball back in the shadow of its own goal line down 37-35 with around five minutes left.

After dropping back to throw, the Colts came with pressure as Shidone scrambled left and threw across his body while he was being tackled. The ball ended up tipped by Riddle and intercepted by defensive back Logan Anderson right on the 1-yard line.

Two plays later, Skoog walked in for a 1-yard touchdown to increase the Colts' lead to 44-35.

"I think it was a momentum changer. It was an unfortunate play," said Green of the interception. "(But) stack it up against 25 great plays (Shidone) made out here. It's unfortunate something like that occurs, but he's making plays everywhere else on the field at other times. We wouldn't trade him for anyone."

"I actually made the tip," said Riddle. "Logan Anderson got the interception. That was a game-changer for sure."

